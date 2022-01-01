Menu

Hedwige GRIMALDI

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Decathlon International - Chef de projet

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Kingston University (Kingston (Uk))

    Kingston (Uk) 1991 - 1994

Réseau