Héla E. OURIR

Mes compétences :
SMO
SEO
Copywriting
Training Facilitation
Jira
Google Products
QuickBase
People Management
Project Management
Entreprises
Vistaprint
- Senior Traffic Coordinator
Paris2014 - maintenantPrimarily responsible for the implementation and management of a creative traffic management system:
managing schedules, troubleshooting problems and coordinating activities with local and distant departments.
In charge of improving processes to the highest standards in order to ensure meeting the project's milestones
within predefined deadlines and on budget. Also accountable for reporting on progress to the local senior
operations manager and the remote project director.
Duties
* Setting and driving project timelines, ensuring all deliverables are met and completed on time.
* Leading, motivating and managing coordination and warehousing teams in all aspects of staff estimating,
planning and resource evaluation.
* Training all involved teams on the used tools: JIRA, QuickBase...
* Maintaining proper documentation (general project plans, action items, timelines, processes, etc.).
* Developing and managing KPIs to drive improvements and deliver performance.
ABC Webmarketing
- Production Manager
2012 - 2014Accountable for monitoring the company's production and managing a versatile team of webmarketers.
Strategic planning for the management of a portfolio of over 500 websites & blogs. Short and medium terms
SEO and editorial production planning and implementation of social media strategies. Defining staffing needs.
Duties
* Defining priorities and building schedules. ;
* Setting-up monitoring and evaluation indicators. ;
* Development of reporting dashboards. ;
* Identifying training needs and organizing training sessions.
* Participating in the elaboration of the commercial offers and packs and the development of the company's
booklet.
CyberCité
- Project Manager
Villeurbanne2010 - 2012In charge of a restructure project: reorganization of the SEO department, defining the operating scope of each
unit and the interactions between them, building inter and intra-units processes and creating documentation.
Leading the implementation of the related changes.
Duties
* Redefining the mission of the department. ;
* Reviewing the positions and their job descriptions to be in harmony with the team's mission.
* Process and production methods analysis, improvement, standardization and redesign.
* Defining coordination and interaction points within and across the units.
* Identifying KPIs and assessment indicators.
* Maintaining project records, data bases and other tracking tools.
ABC Webmarketing
- Traffic & QA Coordinator
2009 - 2010Responsible for production forecasting, workload assignment, progress tracking, quality control and training
planning. Also in charge of reporting on work advancement to the local production manager and the remote
SEO manager.
Duties
* Prioritizing the customers' needs and correspondingly planning the production and assigning workload.
* Following-up on progress and on SEO impact (internal tools + google analytics).
* Identifying potential impact and results' optimization levers.
* Monthly, quarterly and annual reporting.
ABC Webmarketing
- Webmarketer
2008 - 2009Managing a portfolio of clients in order to develop their online visibility and notoriety. Portfolio compound of
English, French, Arabic and German websites operating in: tourism, health, real estate, luxury and
manufactory.
Duties
* Implementation of SEO action : web pages optimization, content writing, netlinking ;
* Managing brands online images through social media ;
* Familiar with Content Management Systems like Joomla, Drupal, WordPress
Formations
British Council (Tunis)
Tunis2009 - 2009Cambridge Certificate in Advanced English
Institut Bourguiba Des Langues Vivantes (Tunis)
Tunis2004 - 2005German Language Diploma
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (Tunis)
Tunis2003 - 2007Bachelors Degree (4 years) in Management