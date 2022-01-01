Retail
Helena BERTRAND
Helena BERTRAND
AGDE
Entreprises
Gaïa Spa à domicile, Natureva-Spa résidence Hoteliere
- Estheticienne - Spa Thérapeute
2010 - maintenant
Castorama
- Chef de rayon
Templemars
2005 - 2007
Prise en charge du secteur sanitaire
Leroy Merlin
- Responsable de Rayon
Lezennes
2000 - 2005
Rayon Jardin / Aménagement de placard et cuisine
Magasin vert
- Responsable rayon
1999 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Esthétique Coiffure Giorgifont
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
Lycée Agricole D'Hyéres
Hyères-Les-Palmiers
1993 - 1995
BTS technico commercial option horticole
Réseau
Arnaud CLAUDEL
Christine FOCANT-GAYAT
David BALANDIER
Julien RAMOND
Ludovic ROUSSEL
Mcb BY BEAUTÉ SÉLECTION
Mixdeco LA BAULE
Neorizons - FRANCE
Prescillia LEONARDO