Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hélène AGULHON
Ajouter
Hélène AGULHON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FERME DE MAREIL
- FERME DE MAREIL
2017 - maintenant
AGRO-DEVELOPPEMENT
- Responsable Evénements
2006 - 2015
Formations
Sciencescom' Nantes (Audencia Group)
Nantes
2015 - 2015
Master Responsable de Communication
Réseau
Laure AGULHON