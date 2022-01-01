Menu

Helene BANON

Saint-Denis

Entreprises

  • SFR Business Team - Chargée Service Client Expérimentée

    Saint-Denis 2013 - maintenant Expert, support et référent formateur nouveaux arrivants, distributeurs,IA, ICP et Chef des Ventes.

  • SFR - Chargée de Relations

    2007 - 2013

  • SIM EDIT IMPRIMEUR - Chargée de Logistique

    2007 - 2007

  • ALDIS COMPTOIR DES ARTISANS - Administratrice de Ventes

    2006 - 2006

  • INTERMUTUELLES TELEASSISTANCE - Assistante juridique

    2004 - 2006

  • Pizza Hut - Prodeuse - Livreuse

    Paris 2001 - 2004

  • CROWNE PLAZA LONDON HEATHROW - Supervisor

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau