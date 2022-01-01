Helene BANON

-
SFR Business Team
- Chargée Service Client Expérimentée
Saint-Denis
2013 - maintenant
Expert, support et référent formateur nouveaux arrivants, distributeurs,IA, ICP et Chef des Ventes.
SFR
- Chargée de Relations
2007 - 2013
SIM EDIT IMPRIMEUR
- Chargée de Logistique
2007 - 2007
ALDIS COMPTOIR DES ARTISANS
- Administratrice de Ventes
2006 - 2006
INTERMUTUELLES TELEASSISTANCE
- Assistante juridique
2004 - 2006
Pizza Hut
- Prodeuse - Livreuse
Paris
2001 - 2004
CROWNE PLAZA LONDON HEATHROW
- Supervisor
2000 - 2001