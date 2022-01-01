Retail
Hélène BASSET
Hélène BASSET
SAINT MAURICE
Entreprises
ACE EUROPE
- Chargée d'affaires, Référente Risques Financiers
SAINT MAURICE
2012 - maintenant
ACE EUROPE
- Souscripteur Risques Financiers
SAINT MAURICE
2010 - 2011
ACE EUROPE
- Chef de projet E-Commerce Europe
SAINT MAURICE
2008 - 2009
TOA. TOURS OPERATORS ASSOCIES
- Commerciale
2007 - 2008
NOVALYS
- Commerciale Developpement à l'international
DURY
2004 - 2006
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Enseignement Au Management D'Entreprises ISEE
Paris
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ISEE
Paris
maintenant
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
maintenant
ISEE
Paris
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ISEE
Paris
maintenant
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISEE
Paris
2006 - 2009
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
2000 - 2006
