Helene BOGARD

Paris

En résumé

Analytical Chemist

Mes compétences :
Chromatography
Formulation
HPLC
Method
method development

Entreprises

  • Pfizer

    Paris maintenant

  • UCB Pharma, Brussels - Analytical development Senior Scientist

    2011 - maintenant

  • Pfizer, R&D Sandwich, UK - Inhalation Scientist

    2006 - 2011 Inhalation and Devices Centre of Emphasis:

    Development, Optimisation and Validation of analytical methods for inhalation candidates for Phase I/II clinical studies.
    Stability studies
    Development of formulation by extemporaneous preparation for Phase I clinical studies
    Management of projects with CROs.
    Use of patient focussed testing to assess inhaler performance.
    Supervision of industrial trainees and contractors
    Training and mentoring of junior staff
    Publication

  • AstraZeneca, Mölndal, Sweden - Stagiaire, Product analysis

    2005 - 2005 Synthesis and Evaluation of a new chiral stationnary phase for the analysis of pharmaceutical compounds by Electrochromatography

  • Stora Enso / University of Oulu, Finland - Stagiaire

    2003 - 2004 Installation of a catalytic incinerator at Stora Enso Oulu Paper Mill
    Catalytic oxidation of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Formations

Réseau