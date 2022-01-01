Helene BOGARD

Mes compétences :
Chromatography
Formulation
HPLC
Method
method development
Entreprises
Pfizer
Parismaintenant
UCB Pharma, Brussels
- Analytical development Senior Scientist
2011 - maintenant
Pfizer, R&D Sandwich, UK
- Inhalation Scientist
2006 - 2011Inhalation and Devices Centre of Emphasis:
Development, Optimisation and Validation of analytical methods for inhalation candidates for Phase I/II clinical studies.
Stability studies
Development of formulation by extemporaneous preparation for Phase I clinical studies
Management of projects with CROs.
Use of patient focussed testing to assess inhaler performance.
Supervision of industrial trainees and contractors
Training and mentoring of junior staff
Publication
AstraZeneca, Mölndal, Sweden
- Stagiaire, Product analysis
2005 - 2005Synthesis and Evaluation of a new chiral stationnary phase for the analysis of pharmaceutical compounds by Electrochromatography
Stora Enso / University of Oulu, Finland
- Stagiaire
2003 - 2004Installation of a catalytic incinerator at Stora Enso Oulu Paper Mill
Catalytic oxidation of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)