Hélène CHEVALIER

ROYAN

En résumé

Responsable Ressources Humaines au Centre E.Leclerc à Royan

Entreprises

  • SAS SODISROY - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2013 - maintenant

  • Sarl coriolis - Collaboratrice social

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1989 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

