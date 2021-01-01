Retail
Hélène CHEVALIER
Hélène CHEVALIER
ROYAN
En résumé
Responsable Ressources Humaines au Centre E.Leclerc à Royan
Entreprises
SAS SODISROY
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2013 - maintenant
Sarl coriolis
- Collaboratrice social
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
1989 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christine BELLIN
Christophe PLASSARD
Dominique ALLIOT
Eveline CAILLAUD
François MANUEL
Frédéric MOMPEIX
Maud MUCIEK
Nathalie DELAGE
Renaud ROLAIN