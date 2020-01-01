Retail
Helene DUMESNIL
Ajouter
Helene DUMESNIL
CONDÉ SUR SARTHE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Asteelflash Technologie
- Contrôleur de gestion
2015 - maintenant
IMFINED
- Contrôleur de gestion
2012 - 2014
Européenne Food
- Contrôleur de gestion
2010 - 2011
Movitex ( Redcats / P.P.R.)
- Contrôleur de gestion commercial
2009 - 2010
Movitex ( Redcats / P.P.R.)
- Contrôleur marketing
2008 - 2009
Movitex ( Redcats / P.P.R.)
- Contrôleur Budgetaire
2007 - 2008
CER 61
- Assistant Contrôleur de gestion
2005 - 2006
Formations
IAE (Valenciennes)
Valenciennes
2002 - 2005
Contrôle de gestion-Audit
