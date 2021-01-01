Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Herve CANARELLI
Ajouter
Herve CANARELLI
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Total
- General manager
COURBEVOIE
maintenant
Formations
Institut Français De Gestion
Paris
1986 - 1988
Diplome Institut controle de gestion
Institut Von Karman De Dynamique Des Fluides IVK/VKI (Rhodes Saint Genèse)
Rhodes Saint Genèse
1979 - 1980
Postgraduate course
Ecole Centrale De Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1975 - 1978
Ingenieur
Réseau
Claire CARRERE
Ebobisse EYIKE
Edouard Komla AMES
Fabrice ADJAKLY
Isabelle SEJOURNE
Myriam PERRET
Rafiou OYEOSSI
Sophie AUCLAIRE
Thierry CORNU
Yann-Hervé CANARELLI