Hervé JASPARD

LA TOUR D'AIGUES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ASTON ADVISORY & SEARCH - President

    2015 - maintenant ASTON Advisory & Search was born out of Hervé Jaspard’s long-lasting experience, who has been operating in the executive search industry for the past 20 years, driven by the common determination to develop an International Consulting and Executive Search Company aimed at building up the quality of services to Information Technologies Clients.

  • Scott Mc Pherson - Managing Director and Founder

    2007 - 2015

  • HUMBLOT GRANT ALEXANDER - Managing Director

    1993 - 2007 Partner, Director Information and Communication Technologies. In charge of the international development of the company.

