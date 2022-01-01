Mes compétences :
Cadres Dirigeants
Recrutement
Recrutement de cadres
Entreprises
ASTON ADVISORY & SEARCH
- President
2015 - maintenantASTON Advisory & Search was born out of Hervé Jaspard’s long-lasting experience, who has been operating in the executive search industry for the past 20 years, driven by the common determination to develop an International Consulting and Executive Search Company aimed at building up the quality of services to Information Technologies Clients.
Scott Mc Pherson
- Managing Director and Founder
2007 - 2015
HUMBLOT GRANT ALEXANDER
- Managing Director
1993 - 2007Partner, Director Information and Communication Technologies. In charge of the international development of the company.