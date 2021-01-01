Herve ROCHE

High-tech sector and international profile.



Proven experience in product marketing, product line management, strategic marketing, business development and sales, with a technical background.



Specialties: Smart Card technology, Secure Element, Security, RFID, NFC, Payment (EMV), Mobile Payment, Telecom (SIM/M2M), Standards and Certification.



Skills in introducing new products/new services in the Payment, Telecom, Transport, Point of Sale Terminals and Pay-TV markets.



My values are based on a culture of customer needs/challenges understanding and customer service, on relationships of trust and on commitment on product development and delivering.



Mes compétences :

Marketing

SIM

Business strategy

NFC

Gestion de produit

Gestion de projet

Embedded Systems

International

RFID

Electronique

Management

Business development