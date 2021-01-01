Menu

Herve ROCHE

Meyreuil

En résumé

High-tech sector and international profile.

Proven experience in product marketing, product line management, strategic marketing, business development and sales, with a technical background.

Specialties: Smart Card technology, Secure Element, Security, RFID, NFC, Payment (EMV), Mobile Payment, Telecom (SIM/M2M), Standards and Certification.

Skills in introducing new products/new services in the Payment, Telecom, Transport, Point of Sale Terminals and Pay-TV markets.

My values are based on a culture of customer needs/challenges understanding and customer service, on relationships of trust and on commitment on product development and delivering.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
SIM
Business strategy
NFC
Gestion de produit
Gestion de projet
Embedded Systems
International
RFID
Electronique
Management
Business development

Entreprises

  • INSIDE SECURE - Marketing & Business Development Director - Innovation Center

    Meyreuil 2011 - maintenant Creation of the product marketing and business development activity within the Innovation Center.
    Products and solutions offering definition, based on the new NFC Booster and the Secure Element technologies for transport, secure payment and identification applications on mobile phone.
    First successful business in Asia with the deployment of a NFC-SIM (NFC Booster based):
  • ATMEL - Product Line Manager Banking & Telecom - Secure Microcontroller Solutions

    Rousset 2006 - 2011 Responsible for the Banking and Telecom segment and team management (5 people).
    Build worldwide marketing plan and products roadmap.
    Product specification definition and driving the development.
    Responsibility of the execution (CA, margin).
    Positioning the company on new markets: M2M, EMV CPA Payment...
    Member of an international alliance defining a new open standard for secure transit fare collection solutions (OSPT).

  • Atmel - Marketing Manager - Smart Card division

    Rousset 2000 - 2006 Market knowlegde and business development on Pay-TV, Contactless(Transport, Proximity Payment, ID), E-business and Point of Sale (POS).
    Build worldwide marketing plan and products roadmap.
    Development and launch of a new ranges of products.
    Achievements: certification of the first USB Full-Speed secure chip (E-business), first ARM-based secure platform for POS.

  • Atmel - Sales Manager - Sales office Paris

    Rousset 1998 - 2000 Responsible for sales of custom semiconductor solutions (standard-cells, gate-array) in France, Belgium and Spain.
    Development of a design centers network supporting the customer projets.
    Build sales budget and actions plan for the execution.
    Establishing of strategy for new business opportunities.

  • THOMSON-CSF - Specific Semiconductor Subsidiary - Sales Manager

    1991 - 1998 Hired and managed a sales team covering France (2 people).
    In charge of key accounts on the Aerospace market and the Military market.
    Set up a policy of diversification on new markets for the company: Telecom and Industrial.
    Build sales strategic plan, annual budget and responsibility of the execution

  • NEC - Design and Application Engineer

    Nanterre 1988 - 1991

  • Thales (ex Sextant Avionique) - Quality Engineer

    Courbevoie 1985 - 1988

Formations

  • IAE

    Paris 1994 - 1996 DESS CAAE - Specialising in Enterprise management

  • ENSERG (INPG)

    Grenoble 1984 - 1985 Engineer's degree specialized in microelectronics

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 1981 - 1984 Engineer's degree "Arts & Métiers" (polyvalent school)

