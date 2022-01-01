Menu

Hicham SAADI

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

A Specialist of product development first, managing research and development departments and projects. Able to work on own initiative or part of a team. Proven leadership skills involving managing, developing and motivating teams to reach targets. Experienced in Processing, planning projects, events, and trainings on High level within international environment.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Management d'équipes
Nouvelles technologies
Suivi de projet
Production informatique
Product manager
Coordination de projet
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Renault Nissan - Chef de projets RH

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - maintenant Rataché à la DRH Maroc, ma mission est le pilotage et suivi des projets RH en collaboration avec les autres départements de l'entreprise.

  • Vector consulting - Adjoint responsable de production

    2010 - 2011 Mission: la refonte des process et procédures de l'entreprise

  • Hewlett packard - Support engineer

    COURTABOEUF 2004 - 2010 Managing virtual teams over the EMEA region, to achieve successful products handling, from the kick-off to the after sales services, this includes; Elaborating reports on Marketing research based on customers feed-back from previous products to be used to develop the coming products at an international level, Performing deep testing on Beta products (Prototypes) before being produced. Creating and controlling the documentation provided to worldwide customers either on hardcopies or via Internet. Keep the hp GBU (General Business Unit) in United States aware of the customer's feedback on actual Products.

Formations

  • Cardiff University Of Wales Institute (Cardiff)

    Cardiff 2008 - 2010 MBA Project Management

