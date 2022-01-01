Menu

Hicham SBANE

Levallois-Perret Cedex

En résumé

• Develop & improve 6B/9E/6FA issue resolution and follow up tools.
• Create a simplified and comprehensive tool for 6B/9E/6FA frames to be used by all sites to
avoid repetitive issues for both Construction & Commissioning
• Insure day to day Ring leader interface with 6B/9E/6FA sites and GE stakeholders.
• Support BB on LSS projects.
• Use and participate to develop Quality issues follow up tools.
• Create close cooperation between sites and SQE/PQE.
• Develop communication tool with PGS teams.
• Feedback of solved issues to site (Journal).

Mes compétences :
Assurance
Electrical
Electrical engineering
Engineering
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Quality
Quality Assurance
Quality Control
Sales

Entreprises

  • Alstom Power - Gas Construction & Commissioning Quality Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2013 - maintenant - Coordinate the development and maintenance of the Construction & Commissioning
    Management System in compliance with ISO standards, certifications and business
    requirements.

    - Define and monitor actions to reduce cost of poor Quality directly resulting from
    Construction &Commissioning activities performance

  • General Electric - Product quality Leader

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - Site Quality Leader

    Paris 2011 - 2011 I captured all kind of Moerdijk site issues and shared them with the catcher team in Schenectady for
    being sure that all issues are managed by the appropriate functions/services/people. The aim of this
    initiative is to create a database of lessons learned to avoid the same issues for future projects
    I took the lead of coordination to collect ideas/ propositions to improve the way of work and simplify
    installation/commissioning for future projects. This work have been done with the collaboration of
    experienced people from GFO staff at site and this initiative have been generalized to other sites
    I took the lead of coordination & organization inside GE to solve Customer/Partner big issues that
    need HQ assistance from Belfort and Schenectady (Sourcing, EED, GPO & Quality) related to GE
    scope at site including Material shortage, Design issues, drawings mistakes for GT, ST, Generator,
    MSDs& BOP.

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - Regional Quality Program Leader

    Paris 2010 - 2011 I was in charge of collecting all issues related to cost of quality at site (field) from the beginning (site
    mobilization) to COD, I followed the resolution of issues by implication with different teams
    (construction supervisors, TA's, quality specialist, commissioning managers)
    - Ensured all Site Issues from Issue Resolution Tools are entered into the correct issue resolution.
    - Worked with site team (construction supervisors, TA's, quality specialist, commissioning managers)
    'Acting as investigator' ensured all Site Issues are being addressed, managed by appropriate GE
    Energy Functions including PAC/SN.
    - Ensured there is a regular process for recapping, summarizing all issues for local site and GFO
    management as well as other GPO functions.
    - Developed and Implemented Feedback mechanism during project execution (Erection and
    commissioning phases) collected all relevant data so that lessons learned during the project are
    captured.
    - Participated Leading to Customer and Internal Responsiveness and Quality improvement; support
    data collection.

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - Project Quality Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2010 ITO (Inquiry To Order): I managed all quality aspects for proposals including all frames (6B, 6FA, 9E
    and 9FB) and all levels (L1, L2 & L3) by providing the proposal quality plan, Analyzing/ Commenting
    the RFQ (Request For Quotation) and negotiations with customers.
    OTR (Order To Remittance): I managed all contract & customer quality aspects of simple and
    combined cycle projects by providing project quality plan, by presenting GE quality system to
    customers and by supporting the customer during all the project phase about quality.

  • Valeo - Stagiaire

    Paris 2006 - 2006

