Hicham SBANE

• Develop & improve 6B/9E/6FA issue resolution and follow up tools.
• Create a simplified and comprehensive tool for 6B/9E/6FA frames to be used by all sites to
avoid repetitive issues for both Construction & Commissioning
• Insure day to day Ring leader interface with 6B/9E/6FA sites and GE stakeholders.
• Support BB on LSS projects.
• Use and participate to develop Quality issues follow up tools.
• Create close cooperation between sites and SQE/PQE.
• Develop communication tool with PGS teams.
• Feedback of solved issues to site (Journal).
Mes compétences :
Assurance
Electrical
Electrical engineering
Engineering
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Quality
Quality Assurance
Quality Control
Sales