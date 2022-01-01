Hicham SBANE

• Develop & improve 6B/9E/6FA issue resolution and follow up tools.

• Create a simplified and comprehensive tool for 6B/9E/6FA frames to be used by all sites to

avoid repetitive issues for both Construction & Commissioning

• Insure day to day Ring leader interface with 6B/9E/6FA sites and GE stakeholders.

• Support BB on LSS projects.

• Use and participate to develop Quality issues follow up tools.

• Create close cooperation between sites and SQE/PQE.

• Develop communication tool with PGS teams.

• Feedback of solved issues to site (Journal).



Mes compétences :

Assurance

Electrical

Electrical engineering

Engineering

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Quality

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

Sales