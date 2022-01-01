Menu

Hicham TALEBMOUH

Paris

En résumé

Tel: 06 66 29 52 39
hicham.talebmouh@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Reporting financier
Change management
Cost allocation
Forcasting
Controle budgetaire
Fixed costs control
Project financial control

Entreprises

  • Alcatel Lucent Maroc - Responsable contrôle de Gestion

    Paris 2005 - maintenant Financial Planning and Analysis
    Reporting (HFM)
    Gestion financiere des contrats clients (principalement les trois operateurs Telecom)
    Cost allocation
    Controle budgetaire
    Migrations SI (à deux reprises) Sybel vers SBO puis SAP BP/BW

  • ATTIJARIWAFABANK - Chargé de relations

    2003 - 2005 Gestion portefeuille clients moyen et haut de gamme

Formations

