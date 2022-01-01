Menu

Hichem KHELIFA

Colombes

Hichem KHELIFA is a financial controller with over 20 years experience in large multinational companies in Finance, Logistic and production positions. Excellent strategic outlook coupled with management skills and leadership abilities.
Extensive backround in Business management, Operationnal finance, budgeting and forecasting, SOX, Logistic, production, and all management desciplines
-Sharp analytic and problem solving
-Fast learner with wide range of practical skills
-Good communication and interpersonal skills
-Ability to work in fast and changing environment
-Team player
-Ability to embrace change, innovate, and build a strong team
-Results oriented
-Open to new challenges
Seeking to pursue a successful career within a multinational company as a finance controller.

Contrôle de gestion
Treasury management
SAP
Project Accounting
Monthly financial statements preparation and analy
Kanban
Internal Audit
Forecasting
Account Reconciliations
Problem solving
Team Management
Supply Chain Management
Six Sigma
Procurement
Lean implementation
International Financial Reporting
Continuous Improvement
Budget preparation
QAD

  • Johnson Controls - Plant Controller / Finance Manager

    Colombes 2011 - maintenant Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics (Sales $300M, 450 employees)
    Plant Controller / Finance Manager
    - Budget preparation and presentation to central management ;
    - Quarterly update of the forecast and presentation to central finance ;
    - Monthly financial statements preparation and analysis ;
    - Control and preparation of Annual financial statements ;
    -Preparation & presentation of manufacturing performances for the monthly management
    review meetings
    - Coordinate with external and internal audit staff in reviews of accounting systems and
    controls
    - Lead meetings with operational team to identify gaps versus budget and discuss
    implementation of correction plan
    - Cash and bank: Treasury management ;
    - Costs calculation & Analysis (for standard cost and variances versus budget) ;
    - Up-dating the Procedure Manual & Developing the Internal Control System ;
    - Fixed Assets and project accounting (investment management) ;
    - Inventories Control ;
    - Account reconciliation & US gap reporting ;
    - CI savings control
    - Hyperion reporting
    - Best Business Practices benchmark

  • Johnson Controls - Production manager

    Colombes 2009 - 2011 Continuous Improvement and manufacturing system control ;
    - Production and quality management
    - Scrap follow up and road map
    - Kaizen, Kanban and Lean implementation
    - Machine utilisation improvement
    - Team management ,

  • Johnson Controls - Logistic manager

    Colombes 2006 - 2009 Supply chain management ;
    - Procurement
    - Planing and customer management ;
    - Transportation and Customs
    - Logistic IS management ;
    - Warehousing
    - Inventory management : Road map and forecast ;
    - Consignment : implementation and negotiation with suppliers ;
    - Kaizen, milk round , Kanban & pull systems workshop ;
    - Transit time reduction ;
    - Deployment of new ERP : SAP
    - BOM management

  • Johnson Controls - Plant controller

    Colombes 2002 - 2006 : : Johnson Controls Tunisia (Sales $200M, 500 employees)

  • MEGASTONE - Complices SA - Accounting & Financial manager

    1993 - 2000 Local accounting management
    - Treasury management
    - Legal & Tax management ;
    - Accounting department organisation

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2000 - 2001 Master

    Certificat d'Aptitude à l'Administration des Entreprises (I.A.E.

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2000 - 2001

  • Institut De Management Des Systèmes D'Information

    Toulouse 1999 - 2000 Management of Information Systems: Administration of ERP systems

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 1989 - 1993 Finance & accounting

