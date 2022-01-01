Hichem KHELIFA is a financial controller with over 20 years experience in large multinational companies in Finance, Logistic and production positions. Excellent strategic outlook coupled with management skills and leadership abilities.
Extensive backround in Business management, Operationnal finance, budgeting and forecasting, SOX, Logistic, production, and all management desciplines
-Sharp analytic and problem solving
-Fast learner with wide range of practical skills
-Good communication and interpersonal skills
-Ability to work in fast and changing environment
-Team player
-Ability to embrace change, innovate, and build a strong team
-Results oriented
-Open to new challenges
Seeking to pursue a successful career within a multinational company as a finance controller.
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Treasury management
SAP
Project Accounting
Monthly financial statements preparation and analy
Kanban
Internal Audit
Forecasting
Account Reconciliations
Problem solving
Team Management
Supply Chain Management
Six Sigma
Procurement
Lean implementation
International Financial Reporting
Continuous Improvement
Budget preparation
QAD