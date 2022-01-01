Hichem KHELIFA is a financial controller with over 20 years experience in large multinational companies in Finance, Logistic and production positions. Excellent strategic outlook coupled with management skills and leadership abilities.

Extensive backround in Business management, Operationnal finance, budgeting and forecasting, SOX, Logistic, production, and all management desciplines

-Sharp analytic and problem solving

-Fast learner with wide range of practical skills

-Good communication and interpersonal skills

-Ability to work in fast and changing environment

-Team player

-Ability to embrace change, innovate, and build a strong team

-Results oriented

-Open to new challenges

Seeking to pursue a successful career within a multinational company as a finance controller.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle de gestion

Treasury management

SAP

Project Accounting

Monthly financial statements preparation and analy

Kanban

Internal Audit

Forecasting

Account Reconciliations

Problem solving

Team Management

Supply Chain Management

Six Sigma

Procurement

Lean implementation

International Financial Reporting

Continuous Improvement

Budget preparation

QAD