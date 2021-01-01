Hubert DOGON.CZDBS.RU

_______________________________________________________
ETAT CIVIL
44 ans , nationalité française
_______________________________________________________
FORMATION
2006 : Ingénieur ESIGELEC
1996 : BTS en électronique et informatique industriel
1990 : Baccalauréat F1 ( Construction mécanique )
Anglais parlé et lu
_______________________________________________________
COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES
• Environnements
UNIX, LINUX, WINDOWS , OS9
• Langages
C, C++, Java , VB , Assembleur
• Protocoles
TCP/IP , CAN , VAN , I2C
• Logiciels
Orcad ,Cadence ,Concept ,Mentor ,Labview ,Labwindows ,Mathcad
• Matériels
Microcontrôleurs ST6, PIC, HC12, C167
Motorola 68xxx , Intel 80x86
Raspberry PI, Arduino
GSM/GPRS/DECT sur CMD65N, CMU
TAS150
Mes compétences :
AMDEC
Automobile
Cadence
CAN
CEM
Défense
Electronique
FAISABILITE
I2C
Informatique
Labview
LabWindows
Lin
Microsoft Dos
OrCAD
pSos
PSPICE
Qualification
Recherche
Windows OS
Prototypage Arduino Raspberry
Microsoft Windows