Hubert DOGON.CZDBS.RU

ETAT CIVIL



44 ans , nationalité française

FORMATION



2006 : Ingénieur ESIGELEC



1996 : BTS en électronique et informatique industriel



1990 : Baccalauréat F1 ( Construction mécanique )



Anglais parlé et lu



COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES



• Environnements

UNIX, LINUX, WINDOWS , OS9

• Langages

C, C++, Java , VB , Assembleur

• Protocoles

TCP/IP , CAN , VAN , I2C

• Logiciels

Orcad ,Cadence ,Concept ,Mentor ,Labview ,Labwindows ,Mathcad

• Matériels

Microcontrôleurs ST6, PIC, HC12, C167

Motorola 68xxx , Intel 80x86

Raspberry PI, Arduino

GSM/GPRS/DECT sur CMD65N, CMU

TAS150



