Hubert DOGON.CZDBS.RU

ETAT CIVIL

44 ans , nationalité française
FORMATION

2006 : Ingénieur ESIGELEC

1996 : BTS en électronique et informatique industriel

1990 : Baccalauréat F1 ( Construction mécanique )

Anglais parlé et lu

COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES

• Environnements
UNIX, LINUX, WINDOWS , OS9
• Langages
C, C++, Java , VB , Assembleur
• Protocoles
TCP/IP , CAN , VAN , I2C
• Logiciels
Orcad ,Cadence ,Concept ,Mentor ,Labview ,Labwindows ,Mathcad
• Matériels
Microcontrôleurs ST6, PIC, HC12, C167
Motorola 68xxx , Intel 80x86
Raspberry PI, Arduino
GSM/GPRS/DECT sur CMD65N, CMU
TAS150

Entreprises

  • HuB Electronique - Ingénieur libéral

    2010 - maintenant Conseils en ingénierie électronique
    Reverse engineering

  • COGYPE - Ingénieur d'études

    2007 - 2009 Produits électroniques pour l'étude des mouvements Humains .

  • E2-CAD - Ingénieur d'études

    2006 - 2007 Etude et réalisation d’un tableau de bord automobile.

  • ECURIE ALGYTECH KAWASAKI – Annemasse (74) - Chef de projet électronique

    2005 - 2006 • Etude et réalisation d’un système de télémétrie embarqué pour les courses d’endurance Moto (24h du Mans)

    68HC12 , C , Orcad , Pspice , Labview , VB , CEM , RF , DASH MOTEC

  • THALES COMMUNICATION - Technicien d’étude électronique (Ministère de la défense)

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2004 Projet Confidentiel
    • Assemblage et debug de Racks VME

    Windows NT , Java , Analyseur de protocole

  • THALES COMMUNICATION – Gennevelliers (92) - Technicien d’étude électronique (Ministère de la défense)

    2003 - maintenant Projet Confidentiel

    • Assemblage et debug de racks VME
    • Reprise d’un code existant en C++ et Java

  • JOHNSON CONTROLS – Pontoise (95) - Technicien d’étude électronique (RSA , Nissan)

    Colombes 2003 - 2004 • Etude de faisabilité d’une clé RF pour l’automobile (AMDEC électronique et arbres de défaillance)

    o Etude de faisabilité d’une clé à mémoire étendue
    o Développement d’outils de validation automatique ( Hard / Soft )
    o Tests
    o Validation
    o Rédaction de la documentation associée
    o AMDEC système , électronique et arbres de défaillance

  • SAGEM MONETEL – Valence (26) - Technicien d’étude électronique au sein de l’URD 34 (Division sécurité)

    2003 - maintenant • Etude et réalisation de l’intégration d’un module GSM/GPRS sur des terminaux de paiement

    o Spécifications
    o Conception
    o Développement
    o Tests
    o Validation
    o Rédaction de la documentation associée


    GSM/GPRS/DECT sur CMD65N, CMU, TAS150 , CEM , Cadence , Concept , Mentor

  • SAGEM AUTOMOBILE – Pontoise (95) - Technicien d’étude électronique et informatique au sein de l’URD 45

    1997 - 2002 • Réalisation de systèmes embarqués pour l’automobile (UCH, BSI, SSPP, Bague Transpondeur, DAV, Multimédia, Diagnostic)

    o Spécifications
    o Conception
    o Développement
    o Tests
    o Validation
    o Rédaction de la documentation associée

    Cadence , Mentor , Concept , ramcommander , Viable , CEM

