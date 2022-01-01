Menu

Yohann DELANNOY

AUBEVOYE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Bâtiment
AutoCAD
Développement durable

Entreprises

  • Barbanel - Ingénieur Chargé d'Affaires électricité Courants Forts et Courants Faibles

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :