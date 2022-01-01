Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann DELANNOY
Ajouter
Yohann DELANNOY
AUBEVOYE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Bâtiment
AutoCAD
Développement durable
Entreprises
Barbanel
- Ingénieur Chargé d'Affaires électricité Courants Forts et Courants Faibles
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Génie Electrique ESIGELEC
Saint Etienne Du Rouvray
2005 - 2008
Ingénieur d'Affaires Informatique et Réseaux
Réseau
Amélie SCHMITT
Bernard LECOUP-DESNOYERS
Frédéric FILIBERTI
Inês MARQUES
Jean Michel SOREAU
Laurent PRIVAT-GARILHE
Miguel COCLES
Nasser DJOUDAD
Philippe SASSIN
Vincent COLLET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z