Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Juslain MBOUMBA
Juslain MBOUMBA
ÉVREUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Bet barbanel
- Chargé d'affaire électricité
2011 - maintenant
COTEC
- Ingénieur Electricité CFO-CFA / SSI / Ascenseurs
2010 - 2010
BET Laumond Faure Ingénierie / SNC Lavalin
- Ingénieur electricité CFO-CFA
2007 - 2009
Formations
ESIGELEC (Saint Etienne Du Rouvray)
Saint Etienne Du Rouvray
2004 - 2007
GET
Lycée Nationale Léon Mba Math sup. et Math spé. (Librevill)
Librevill
2002 - 2004
math sup et math spé
classe prépa.
Lycée D'Application Nelson Mandela LANM (Libreville)
Libreville
1996 - 2002
Réseau
