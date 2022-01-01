Igor UJCIC

French born art director based in Reims , Fontainebleau & Bucharest . I worked in creative services for brands and agencies, with over 15 years of experience in gastronomy, wine, banking,various industries + photoshoots. Creating brand identities, photographies, brochures + art direction.



Art Direction :

Research creative concepts, production and creation to define problems of editions such as visual identity, corporate communications, advertising in print and web.



Graphic Design :

Design brochures, visual identity, catalogs, press kits, magazines, books + layout. Preparation, followed by sessions of printing, control the graphics + paper choice.



Photography :

Image design, shooting, art direction, photo production + integrated editing.



Mes compétences :

Brief créatif

Adobe Photoshop Illustrator Indesign Quark 8

Photographie

Arts graphiques

Wordpress

Management de projets

Communication