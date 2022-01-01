Menu

Igor UJCIC

BUCHAREST

En résumé

French born art director based in Reims , Fontainebleau & Bucharest . I worked in creative services for brands and agencies, with over 15 years of experience in gastronomy, wine, banking,various industries + photoshoots. Creating brand identities, photographies, brochures + art direction.

Art Direction :
Research creative concepts, production and creation to define problems of editions such as visual identity, corporate communications, advertising in print and web.

Graphic Design :
Design brochures, visual identity, catalogs, press kits, magazines, books + layout. Preparation, followed by sessions of printing, control the graphics + paper choice.

Photography :
Image design, shooting, art direction, photo production + integrated editing.

Mes compétences :
Brief créatif
Adobe Photoshop Illustrator Indesign Quark 8
Photographie
Arts graphiques
Wordpress
Management de projets
Communication

Entreprises

  • Anna et Moi - Directeur Artistique & Photographe

    2015 - maintenant Direction artistique, réalisation de prises de vues
    www.annaetmoi.com

  • Igor Ujcic - Directeur Artistique / Graphiste

    2013 - maintenant Direction Artistique & Territoire de communication

  • Biotista - Directeur Artistique

    2011 - 2013 www.biotista.com

    Chez Biotista, l’art de vivre se mêle à la beauté bio, mais pas que… Vous y trouverez aussi de la mode, des interviews, du design, des lieux insolites, avec un seul fil conducteur le bio, l’écologie, le développement durable.
    Notre formule est simple, du lundi au jeudi, un « post » quotidien, au gré de nos envies, de nos coups de cœur, de nos attirances, tous issus de la planète bio.
    Le vendredi, c’est la « recette » de la semaine, qu’elle soit salée ou sucrée, elle est de saison, une règle d’or quand on est une Biotista !
    Et le week end, c’est la pause « chronique » selon l’inspiration, l’actualité, l’humeur du jour ou l’air du temps…

  • Farman Communication & La Marne Viticole - Directeur Artistique

    2010 - 2013 Direction artistique, conseil & chef de projets. Budgets autour du monde Agricole et Viticole, PME et gestion de l'image du Groupe FDSEA 51.

    Clients : Ford, AS Entreprises, FDSEA Conseil, Moët & Chandon, Champagne Godmé, Mia Xara..

  • agence Opus Conseil Toulouse - Directeur Artistique

    Portland 2008 - 2010 Direction artistique et conseil : E.LECLERC, ROQUEFORT GABRIEL COULET, CNES ...

  • SAGACITY / CITYSTUDIO - Directeur Artistique

    2003 - 2008 Direction artistique pour des budgets B to B et B to C dans de nombreux secteurs tels que l’industrie aéronautique et spatiale : AIRBUS, CNES, l’agro-alimentaire : COMTESSE DUBARRY, ROQUEFORT GABRIEL COULET, INTERBEV, la grande distribution : E.LECLERC, banques : SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, assurances : AVIP, LA MONDIALE , maisons d’édition : MILAN JEUNESSE ET TERRITOIRE, le golf : LIGUE MIDI-PYRÉNÉES, MAGAZINE CÔTÉ GOLF, GOLF DE PALMOLA ... en print et web

  • EURO RSCG OSSARD-LATGÉ - Directeur Artistique Junior

    2002 - 2002 Direction artistique : Peugeot, Connexion, Cuisines Teisseire, CCI Pau, Novartis....

  • Horizon Bleu, L'agence - Directeur Artistique Junior

    Reims 2001 - 2001 Direction artistique : Grand Théâtre de Reims, Reims Parc Auto ....

  • ELLE ROMANIA, Bucarest - Directeur Artistique Junior

    1999 - maintenant Direction artistique des fashion story, suivi de prises de vues, casting...

