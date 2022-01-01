Ikbel NAHDI

During my last experiences, I have developed a considerable negociation and influence abilites in addition of building a strong relationship with many customers from different segments.
- By other hand, my academic background allowed me to discover different fields as finance, private equity and asset management in market exchange..
- While being ambitious and autonomous, my favorite challenge is becoming reaching sales targets and coordinating with the marketing's department to increase the market share.
- My strong IT and communication knowledge have been great assets allowing me to develop new business strategies and an important pipeline of opportunities.
My specialities:
- Sales
- Marketing / Digital Marketing
- Communication
- Business development
- Business Intelligence
- Telecommunications
Skills:
- Microsoft office (advanced level)
- CRM, Peoplesoft, salesforce
- Communications techniques
- Driving for Results
- Customer focus
Mes compétences :
Customer Relationship Management
Risk Management
Microsoft Office
Community Management
Business Development