Ikbel NAHDI

During my last experiences, I have developed a considerable negociation and influence abilites in addition of building a strong relationship with many customers from different segments.



- By other hand, my academic background allowed me to discover different fields as finance, private equity and asset management in market exchange..



- While being ambitious and autonomous, my favorite challenge is becoming reaching sales targets and coordinating with the marketing's department to increase the market share.



- My strong IT and communication knowledge have been great assets allowing me to develop new business strategies and an important pipeline of opportunities.



My specialities:

- Sales

- Marketing / Digital Marketing

- Communication

- Business development

- Business Intelligence

- Telecommunications



Skills:

- Microsoft office (advanced level)

- CRM, Peoplesoft, salesforce

- Communications techniques

- Driving for Results

- Customer focus



Mes compétences :

Customer Relationship Management

Risk Management

Microsoft Office

Community Management

Business Development