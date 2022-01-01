Menu

Ikbel NAHDI

Courbevoie

En résumé

During my last experiences, I have developed a considerable negociation and influence abilites in addition of building a strong relationship with many customers from different segments.

- By other hand, my academic background allowed me to discover different fields as finance, private equity and asset management in market exchange..

- While being ambitious and autonomous, my favorite challenge is becoming reaching sales targets and coordinating with the marketing's department to increase the market share.

- My strong IT and communication knowledge have been great assets allowing me to develop new business strategies and an important pipeline of opportunities.

My specialities:
- Sales
- Marketing / Digital Marketing
- Communication
- Business development
- Business Intelligence
- Telecommunications

Skills:
- Microsoft office (advanced level)
- CRM, Peoplesoft, salesforce
- Communications techniques
- Driving for Results
- Customer focus

Entreprises

  • Business & Decision - Senior Sales Manager

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant En tant que Responsable Commerciale, je suis amenée à:

    - Effectuer une prospection assidue sur le marché tunisien (institutions financières)
    - Représenter l'entreprise dans les foires et les journées portes ouvertes
    - Développer et fidéliser un portefeuille client
    - Coordonner avec les autres BU afin de proposer au client une offre sur mesure
    - Définir une démarche commerciale efficace pour atteindre les objectifs fixés : prospection téléphonique, mailings, proposition d'amélioration..
    - Générer un pipeline d'opportunités
    - Bâtir un plan de développement et mettre en œuvre des plans d'action
    - Assurer un suivi commercial régulier et rigoureux des prospects et des clients durant tout le cycle de ventes

  • OOREDOO - Chargée grands comptes

    2007 - 2014 Prospecter de nouveaux clients B2B par secteur d'activité, et par zone géographique;
    - Développer les comptes existants par secteur d'activité;
    - Préparer des offres commerciales et conclure les ventes;
    - Assurer le paiement des comptes;
    - Transmettre les dossiers complets pour activation;
    - Assurer une veille concurrentielle au quotidien;
    - Introduire et promouvoir les solutions de Ooredoo Business;
    - Prendre en charge les réclamations des clients et assurer la remontée des informations ;
    - Etre l'interface privilégié au client corporate;
    - Assurer des visites régulières aux comptes clients Clés;
    - Communiquer les nouveaux produits et services ainsi que les solutions de Ooredoo
    Business;
    - Participer au développement des solutions spécifiques liées aux besoins des clients;
    - Organiser et participer à des séminaires ou des foires liées à la télécommunication de
    manière générale ou à la vente de manière particulière pour chaque secteur d'activité;
    - Fidéliser les clients acquis et développer leurs revenus pour la compagnie.

  • OOREDOO - Expert en gestion de la relation clients

    2004 - 2007 Gérer la boite CRM qui collecte les réclamations clients à travers plusieurs canaux :
    Hotline, les boutiques...
    - Filtrer et dispatcher les réclamations selon leurs types aux différents intervenants ;
    - Surveiller le deadline de traitement et relancer les intervenants ;
    - Centraliser les réponses et les envoyer aux concernés pour les transmettre aux clients.

  • SOTUFLEX - Chargée clientèle

    2003 - 2004 Suivi des commandes ;
    -Traitement des opérations financières
    -Gestion des réclamations
    -Création de supports d'aide à la vente pour la force de vente.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 2003 MAITRISE EN COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL

