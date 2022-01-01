Menu

Il Hyun CHOI

Meudon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Caen dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microélectronique
Conception multimédia
Electronique
RF tuner
PCMCIA Card
OrCAD
Set Top Box
Mentor Graphics
DVB
Visual Basic for Applications
Protel
Customer support
CAD/CAM > CAD
C Programming Language
pSos
RTOS
PC Hardware
FPGA design
EuroCam
Ethernet
Digital Image Processing
DSP
Compaq/Digital Hardware
CM/1
Architecture HW prototype board design
ADM

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Ingénieur Télécommunication

    Meudon 2015 - maintenant WiFi
    Modem

  • NXP Semiconductors - System&Application engineer

    Colombelles 2001 - maintenant Philips Semiconductors Caen / NXP Semiconductors Caen

    Development SoC MPEG 2/4 for Digital Receiver, Set-top Box, Digital TV and PVR recorder
    * Technical environment
    * MPEG2/MPEG4
    * CPU MIPS 32
    * RTOS: PSOS / Ecos
    * Languages:
    C
    * CAD: OrCad, Protel, Mentor graphics ;
    * Debugging tools : Pathfinder (Ashling), Vision Click (Wind River) ;
    * CM tools : CM Synergy, Change Synergy ;
    * Generating the Cabot OAD(Over-Air-Download) stream ;
    * Standards : MPEG2, MPEG4, JPEG, DVB-T, DVB-S, DVB-C ;
    * Activities(Digital Set-top box/DTV)
    * Architecture HW reference design board ;
    * Definition of Set-top box board schematic and layout (4 layers) ;
    * Power(5V, 3V3, 1V2, 1V8, 12V)
    * SDRAM, DDR, Flash, I2C, EEPROM
    * FPGA
    * Video switch, Audio ADC
    * HDMI
    * Ethernet.
    * RS232
    * HDD
    * Smart Card
    * HW application notes ;
    * Tuner/Channel decoder reference board design ;
    * Definition of DVB-T stream capture board schematic and layout (2 layers) ;
    * Power(5V, 3V3, 1V2, 1V8,)
    * DVB-ASI
    * USB, I2C(400MHz)
    * MPEG 2/4 stream capture
    * HW board validation
    * DDR/SDRAM clock 133MHz
    * USB stream capture
    * Ethernet Network
    * EEPROM
    * Load Flash for application bin. file ;
    * Power supply (3V3, 1V2, 5V, 12V, 1V8, 2V5, 24V) ;
    * Smart Card reader (common interface for Irdeto) ;
    * BOM, GERBER
    * SW validation and verification
    * DTG MHEG open TV
    * UK Cabot ;
    * Generating the Cabot OAD(Over-Air-Download) stream ;
    * Field test with customer (UK, German, Paris, etc.) ;
    * Customer support(Design In)
    * Korea: Samsung, Humax, LG ;
    * China: Haier, CVT, Dale, Metronics, TeleVideo ;
    * EU: Iwedia, Servimat
    * Customer delivery for Cabot OAD stream ;

  • NXP Semiconductors - Senior System&Application engineer

    Colombelles 2001 - maintenant Philips Semiconductors Caen / NXP Semiconductors Caen

    Development RF tuner IC for IRD satellite, terrestrial and cable
    * Technical environment
    * VBA(measurement auto test tool)
    * CAD: OrCad, Protel
    * Activities(RF analog/digital)
    * Architecture HW reference design board ;
    * Definition of RF test board schematic and layout (2 layers) ;
    * Single, dual, triple and quad tuners boards
    * Power(5V, 3V3, 1V2, 1V8), I2C, USB, S-video
    * RF filter and CB trap
    * HW validation test tool
    * HW application notes
    * BOM, GERBER
    * RF tuner measurement
    * VBA auto test tools ;
    * DVB-T (DTG, NorDig, ISDBT, RF sensibility, C/N, max input power level, ACI) ;
    * Analog (PAL, SECAM, SNR vs Frequency, Spurious CVBS) ;
    * RF antenna leakage
    * RF measurement ;
    * DVB-T/C, ISDBT, DTG, Nordig, Analog PAL, SECAM, NTSC ;
    * Application notes
    * Customer support (Design In)
    * Korea, Japan, China ;
    * Customer delivery for application note and schematic ;

  • NXP Semiconductors - Ingenieur S&A electronique

    Colombelles 2001 - maintenant Microélectronique
    RF silicon tuner
    MPEG décodeur

  • NXP Semiconductors - Senior ingenieur S&A electronique

    Colombelles 2001 - maintenant RF silicon tuner
    TNT Décodeur

  • SCM Microsystems - DTV HW Designer

    2000 - 2001 Development of IRD Via Access module for satellite and cable (EuroCam)
    * Technical environment
    * DVB common interface, conditional access ;
    * PCMCIA type II ADM(Audio Description Module) ;
    * Audio decoder
    * PCMCIA type II
    * POD
    * CAD: OrCad, Mentor graphics ;
    * Activities(Via Access, EuroCam, PCMCIA type II ADM) ;
    * ADM Architecture HW reference board design ;
    * Definition of ADM board schematic and layout (4 layers) ;
    * Audio decoder IC
    * FPGA(MPEG TS input)
    * Power(5V, 3V3,)
    * PCMCIA connect
    * IR
    * ADM HW validation
    * Power and Audio
    * PCMCIA plug
    * SMART CARD Reader
    * BOM, GERBER
    * ViaAccess (EuroCAM, POD) validations
    * Canal plus (audio/video clair/Crypte)
    * Validation report ;
    * Validation Test Script ;

  • Daewoo - DTV HW Designer

    Roissy-en-France 1996 - 2000 DEREC France Metz (Daewoo Electronics REsearch Center in

    Development of IRD for satellite receiver with ST omega platform
    * Technical environment
    * DVB IRD satellite
    * OFDM demodulator
    * HDD time shifting
    * DVB EPG
    * CAD: OrCad, Mentor graphics
    * Activities(IRD satellite receiver) ;
    * IRD satellite Receiver architecture HW prototype board design ;
    * Definition of IRD satellite receiver board schematic and layout (4 layers) ;
    * Power supply (12V, 5V, 3V3, 24V)
    * SDRAM, Flash
    * Audio DAC
    * AV switch
    * HDD time shifting
    * IR
    * Smart card reader
    * RF tuner and channel decoder
    * HW validation
    * Power
    * Load Flash, EEPROM
    * Audio/Video noise
    * SMART CARD Reader
    * HDD time shifting
    * BOM, GERBER
    * OFDM demodulator(DVB satellite front-end)
    * Simulation
    * FPGA design
    * JAVA EPG
    * DVB-SI implementation of JAVA EPG ;

  • AZTEC System - HW Research Engineer

    1991 - 1993 Development of TELEPHONE TERMINAL(multi memory IC card telephone terminal interface)
    * Technical environment
    * DSP programming Z8x series, Intel 87xx
    * MODEM
    * LCD back light
    * CAD: OrCad
    * Activities(Telephone terminal)
    * Architecture HW prototype board design ;
    * Definition of HW board schematic and layout (4 layers) ;
    * Power supply (12V, 5V, 3V3, 24V)
    * Memory IC card slot
    * MSR smart card reader board
    * Modem
    * 4'' LCD back light
    * Key PAD
    * HW validation and debug
    * Power supply
    * Memory IC card plug in Plug
    * Modem connection
    * MSR smart card reader
    * BOM, GERBER ;

Formations

  • ENSAE - Supaero

    Toulouse 1995 - 1996 compression des images

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Aeronautique Et Espace (ENSAE)

    Toulouse 1995 - 1996 Electronique

    ENSAE Supa'ero (Ecole National Supérieure de l'Aéronautique et de L'Espace)
    Specialization in Digital Image Processing (Section : SIC ` Signal Image Communication)
    8 month internship at ONERA CERT Toulouse ``image compression for SAR satellite

Réseau