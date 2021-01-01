Menu

Ilan ELKAIM

Sao Paulo

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Real Estate Development
Hotel Development
Mergers and Acquisitions

Entreprises

  • CTF Development, Inc. - Investor Representative

    Sao Paulo 2017 - maintenant

  • Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Associate Director - Acquisitions & Development, Brazil

    Sao Paulo 2015 - 2016 • Identification and evaluation of business growth opportunities including management contract, franchise, and acquisition opportunities for Starwood Hotels
    • Establish and maintain a strong network of contacts to feed potential projects
    • Conduct renewal negotiations of existing agreements as necessary

  • Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Manager, Acquisitiuons & Development - Brazil

    Sao Paulo 2013 - 2014

  • Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Senior Associate - Feasibility, Development & Acquisitions

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2013 • Assessed the viability of new hotel projects in Europe, Middle East & Africa, in coordination with the other members of the Development team and Starwood corporate office.
    • Communicated with third parties including project developers, investors, lenders, sellers, brokers, and others to generate, assess, and qualify new deals.
    • Prepared appropriate and timely materials relating to transactions. Including underwriting of potential real estate, management and franchise deals for Starwood's Development team in EMEA.
    • Conducted hotel market research, competitor intelligence gathering and analysis, supply and demand analysis, income and expense analysis, pro forma development and investment analysis.

  • Accor - Development Analyst

    Paris 2008 - 2011 • Carried out detailed analysis for potential projects in Europe, Middle-East & Africa
    • Prepared business plans and financial projections
    • Assessed Mergers & Acquisitions
    • Shadowed the Senior Vice President of Development in negotiations with investors
    • Prepared project files for the investment committee
    • Drafted and revised letters of intent, memorandums of understanding and management agreements
    • Assessed sites and met investors for potential partnerships
    • Participated in multi-brand development, from the Upscale (Sofitel & Pullman), Middle-scale (Novotel & Mercure) to Budget segment (Ibis & Etap)
    • Worked on over 80 hotel development projects representing over 1 Billion Euros in excess of investment

  • Accor - Intern - Strategy & Development

    Paris 2007 - 2007 • Conducted research on hotel markets and trends
    • Established brand performance reports based on key financial indicators
    • Monitored the competitors pipeline
    • Prepared presentations for senior management
    • Assisted both central and local development teams

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

  • Institut Management Hotelier International IMHI

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

  • The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2007 - 2007 One semester exchange

  • ESSEC Business School (Fontenay Aux Roses)

    Cergy Pontoise 2006 - 2008 MBA (IMHI)

    Real Estate Finance & Asset Management

Réseau