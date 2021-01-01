Ilan ELKAIM

Mes compétences :
CTF Development, Inc.
- Investor Representative
Sao Paulo2017 - maintenant
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Associate Director - Acquisitions & Development, Brazil
Sao Paulo2015 - 2016• Identification and evaluation of business growth opportunities including management contract, franchise, and acquisition opportunities for Starwood Hotels
• Establish and maintain a strong network of contacts to feed potential projects
• Conduct renewal negotiations of existing agreements as necessary
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Manager, Acquisitiuons & Development - Brazil
Bruxelles2011 - 2013• Assessed the viability of new hotel projects in Europe, Middle East & Africa, in coordination with the other members of the Development team and Starwood corporate office.
• Communicated with third parties including project developers, investors, lenders, sellers, brokers, and others to generate, assess, and qualify new deals.
• Prepared appropriate and timely materials relating to transactions. Including underwriting of potential real estate, management and franchise deals for Starwood's Development team in EMEA.
• Conducted hotel market research, competitor intelligence gathering and analysis, supply and demand analysis, income and expense analysis, pro forma development and investment analysis.
Accor
- Development Analyst
Paris2008 - 2011• Carried out detailed analysis for potential projects in Europe, Middle-East & Africa
• Prepared business plans and financial projections
• Assessed Mergers & Acquisitions
• Shadowed the Senior Vice President of Development in negotiations with investors
• Prepared project files for the investment committee
• Drafted and revised letters of intent, memorandums of understanding and management agreements
• Assessed sites and met investors for potential partnerships
• Participated in multi-brand development, from the Upscale (Sofitel & Pullman), Middle-scale (Novotel & Mercure) to Budget segment (Ibis & Etap)
• Worked on over 80 hotel development projects representing over 1 Billion Euros in excess of investment
Accor
- Intern - Strategy & Development
Paris2007 - 2007• Conducted research on hotel markets and trends
• Established brand performance reports based on key financial indicators
• Monitored the competitors pipeline
• Prepared presentations for senior management
• Assisted both central and local development teams