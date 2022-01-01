Ilham ASSASSOUN

-
Qualiclimafroid
- Référente du Département des Certification QUALICLIMA QUALIFROID
PARIS 10
2019 - maintenant
-
Qualiclimafroid
- Chargée de certification - Fluides Frigorigènes
2018 - 2019
-
SGS ICS France
- Responsable Certification - Fluides frigorigènes
Arcueil
2009 - 2014
-
SARA LEE Household & Body Care
- Assistante Responsable Qualité Environnement et Affaires Réglementaires
2008 - maintenant
-
GIST (ALTEN)
- Ingénieur Qualité en mission chez PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN
2008 - 2009
-
COLGATE PALMOLIVE
- Assistante Qualité
Bois-Colombes
2007 - maintenant
-
Pôle AIP Primeca Lorraine (Projet de fin d'études)
- Auditeur Qualité interne ISO 9001:2000
2007 - maintenant
-
COFELY GDF SUEZ (Stage)
- Technicienne Thermique
2006 - maintenant
-
COSUMAR (Raffinerie de sucre)
- Technicienne Supérieure Génie des Procédés (Stage)
2003 - 2003
-
Lesieur Cristal (Raffinerie des huiles alimentaires)
- Stage d'initiation
2002 - 2002