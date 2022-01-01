Menu

Ilham ASSASSOUN

PARIS 10

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Qualiclimafroid - Référente du Département des Certification QUALICLIMA QUALIFROID

    PARIS 10 2019 - maintenant

  • Qualiclimafroid - Chargée de certification - Fluides Frigorigènes

    2018 - 2019

  • SGS ICS France - Responsable Certification - Fluides frigorigènes

    Arcueil 2009 - 2014

  • SARA LEE Household & Body Care - Assistante Responsable Qualité Environnement et Affaires Réglementaires

    2008 - maintenant

  • GIST (ALTEN) - Ingénieur Qualité en mission chez PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN

    2008 - 2009

  • COLGATE PALMOLIVE - Assistante Qualité

    Bois-Colombes 2007 - maintenant

  • Pôle AIP Primeca Lorraine (Projet de fin d'études) - Auditeur Qualité interne ISO 9001:2000

    2007 - maintenant

  • COFELY GDF SUEZ (Stage) - Technicienne Thermique

    2006 - maintenant

  • COSUMAR (Raffinerie de sucre) - Technicienne Supérieure Génie des Procédés (Stage)

    2003 - 2003

  • Lesieur Cristal (Raffinerie des huiles alimentaires) - Stage d'initiation

    2002 - 2002

Formations

Réseau