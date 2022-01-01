Menu

Ilias DUYCK

Artigues près Bordeaux

Election présidentielle 2022

Japon

Entreprises

  • Agfa Healthcare - Unix, Oracle & PACS Support

    Artigues près Bordeaux 2011 - maintenant

  • ZTE - VAS & Intelligent Network Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 Arret du contrat avec la SSII du a un manque de budget.

  • Synexel Research International - IT Engineer

    2009 - 2009 SYNEXEL is a french CRO, offering, with its GLP accredited/compliant bioanalytical lab, both Analytical Chemistry and Immunochemistry services to the pharmaceutical industry.

    SYNEXEL is a subsidiary of Synchron, an Indian-based CRO specialised in clinical research.

    Missions:
    NB: Every action has to be GLP (Good Laboratory Practices) compliant.
    - Attended a GLP Training.
    - Perl, VBA and Access development.
    - Upgrade/Renewal of the temperature surveillance system.
    - Archiving of study data.
    - Server removal in compliance.
    - Deployment of an antivirus server.
    - Improve storage system.
    - General Laboratory IT (system and network) maintenance.
    - Involves Cisco switches and routers.
    - Writing of procedures.

  • Actaris / Itron - IT Infrastructure Manager

    2009 - 2009 - plan de migration NT4 et 2000 -> 2008
    - programmation:
    - script permettant d'ajuster les profils energie à distance.
    - autres scripts système.
    - résolution de problèmes réseau et PABX.
    - co-responsable des sauvegardes (robot HP)
    - étude d'un projet Nagios afin de fusionner deux projets: supervision systèmes et réseau et management des imprimantes/consommables.

  • Altran - Project Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2006 - 2008 STE (SOLUTION TEST ENVIRONMENT) – SYSTEM ARCHITECT > PROXIMUS

    APPLICATION ENGINEER RESPONSIBLE FOR VOIP CABLE MODEMS (SUPPORT FOR CABLE OPERATORS) > SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA, A CISCO COMPANY

    RELEASE MANAGEMENT > BELGACOM
    MANAGER: RELEASE MANAGER

    CPLAN > CHRISTELIJKE MUTUALITEIT (C.M.)
    TECHNICAL EXPERT: DB EXPERT

    ORACLE RETRO-DOCUMENTATION > ARVAL PHH SA (BNP PARISBAS)
    TECHNICAL EXPERT: ORACLE EXPERT

  • Rockwood Electronic Materials - Coresponsable systems & network

    2004 - 2006 Context
    - REM has four distant sites in France with a Frame Relay connection (has been
    changed in VPN recently).
    - Three sites have a DNS server. The internet connection is through REM USA.
    - The environment is very mixed (Microsoft 3.11 - XP, Windows servers, Mac OS
    9, SCO Unix, HP switches).

    Objectives
    - Provide user support to all sites in France.
    - Survey the good operation of the network and improve it.
    - Migration NT4 - 2003.
    - Unite French and English etiquette system.

    Approach and solution
    - Identify the needs of every user and provide support.
    - Examine the traffic processed by the central switch and configure to improve
    the data stream.
    - Set up of 3 MS SQL servers (1 master, 2 replications) and etiquette software
    - Reporting with the ERP CS3 (based on SCO-UNIX and an Informix database).

    Technical environment
    - Switch management (RIP, OSPF, ...)
    - Network management
    - Migration NT4 - 2003
    - SCO Unix
    - Frame Relay, VPN, DHCP, VLAN

