Ilias DUYCK

-
Agfa Healthcare
- Unix, Oracle & PACS Support
Artigues près Bordeaux
2011 - maintenant
-
ZTE
- VAS & Intelligent Network Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2011
Arret du contrat avec la SSII du a un manque de budget.
-
Synexel Research International
- IT Engineer
2009 - 2009
SYNEXEL is a french CRO, offering, with its GLP accredited/compliant bioanalytical lab, both Analytical Chemistry and Immunochemistry services to the pharmaceutical industry.
SYNEXEL is a subsidiary of Synchron, an Indian-based CRO specialised in clinical research.
Missions:
NB: Every action has to be GLP (Good Laboratory Practices) compliant.
- Attended a GLP Training.
- Perl, VBA and Access development.
- Upgrade/Renewal of the temperature surveillance system.
- Archiving of study data.
- Server removal in compliance.
- Deployment of an antivirus server.
- Improve storage system.
- General Laboratory IT (system and network) maintenance.
- Involves Cisco switches and routers.
- Writing of procedures.
-
Actaris / Itron
- IT Infrastructure Manager
2009 - 2009
- plan de migration NT4 et 2000 -> 2008
- programmation:
- script permettant d'ajuster les profils energie à distance.
- autres scripts système.
- résolution de problèmes réseau et PABX.
- co-responsable des sauvegardes (robot HP)
- étude d'un projet Nagios afin de fusionner deux projets: supervision systèmes et réseau et management des imprimantes/consommables.
-
Altran
- Project Engineer
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2006 - 2008
STE (SOLUTION TEST ENVIRONMENT) – SYSTEM ARCHITECT > PROXIMUS
APPLICATION ENGINEER RESPONSIBLE FOR VOIP CABLE MODEMS (SUPPORT FOR CABLE OPERATORS) > SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA, A CISCO COMPANY
RELEASE MANAGEMENT > BELGACOM
MANAGER: RELEASE MANAGER
CPLAN > CHRISTELIJKE MUTUALITEIT (C.M.)
TECHNICAL EXPERT: DB EXPERT
ORACLE RETRO-DOCUMENTATION > ARVAL PHH SA (BNP PARISBAS)
TECHNICAL EXPERT: ORACLE EXPERT
-
Rockwood Electronic Materials
- Coresponsable systems & network
2004 - 2006
Context
- REM has four distant sites in France with a Frame Relay connection (has been
changed in VPN recently).
- Three sites have a DNS server. The internet connection is through REM USA.
- The environment is very mixed (Microsoft 3.11 - XP, Windows servers, Mac OS
9, SCO Unix, HP switches).
Objectives
- Provide user support to all sites in France.
- Survey the good operation of the network and improve it.
- Migration NT4 - 2003.
- Unite French and English etiquette system.
Approach and solution
- Identify the needs of every user and provide support.
- Examine the traffic processed by the central switch and configure to improve
the data stream.
- Set up of 3 MS SQL servers (1 master, 2 replications) and etiquette software
- Reporting with the ERP CS3 (based on SCO-UNIX and an Informix database).
Technical environment
- Switch management (RIP, OSPF, ...)
- Network management
- Migration NT4 - 2003
- SCO Unix
- Frame Relay, VPN, DHCP, VLAN