Isabelle MARTIAL

PAREXEL International
- Project Director, Line Manager
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Lead, manage, mentor and support a group of 7 Project Managers and Associate Project Directors (+ 5 Project Assistants) to ensure that PAREXEL delivers quality projects on time to its clients. Provides project management expertise to the PMs and ensure client satisfaction, timelines, quality and profitability on their projects.
PAREXEL International
- Project Director
Paris
2006 - 2008
Responsibilities include sponsor relationship, project assessment and initiation, resource procurement and planning, project implementation, leading and motivating a cross-functional team, milestone planning and tracking, ensuring that projects are progressing according to contract and quality standards, SOPs, ICH-GCP and/or other guidelines to fulfill local regulations, production of key project progress reports, management of communications between PAREXEL project team, Sponsor, contract and financial management.
PAREXEL International
- Associate Project Director
Paris
2001 - 2006
Responsibilities included project assessment and initiation, implementation and tracking, resolving project problems/issues and coordinating the project from a worldwide perspective, liaison with the client and financial management. She works directly with Project Manager(s) to assure comprehensive, efficient and timely management of the project.
Janssen-Cilag
- Project Manager
Beerse
2000 - 2001
Responsibilities included set up and management of 4 international CNS Phase III studies.
PAREXEL International
- International Project Manager
Paris
1998 - 2000
Responsibilities included in-house project management (Clinical Operations, Data Management, Medical department, Regulatory departments, Medical Writing department), Finance management, liaison with client and subsidiaries, as well as logistics management (couriers, central laboratory.
Chiltern International
- Project Manager
Slough
1997 - 1998
Responsibilities included set-up and follow-up of an international Phase III study in 11 countries.
Chiltern International
- Clinical Research Associate
Slough
1995 - 1997
Responsibilities included management of international clinical trials, regulatory affairs, investigator meeting, monitoring, closure visits. Training of Clinical Research Associates.
Therapharm Research
- Clinical Research Associate
1994 - 1995
Responsibilities included monitoring of Phase III studies.
FOVEA (Pharmaceutics Marketing)
- Junior Project Manager
1993 - 1993
Responsibilities included set-up, management, follow-up and analyses of marketing studies.