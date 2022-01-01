Retail
Isabelle MAS
Isabelle MAS
AVENSAN
En résumé
Entreprises
Château Léoville Las Cases
- Asssitante Administrative
2010 - maintenant
SCI
- Assistante de direction bilingue
2008 - 2009
HAVEN EUROPE
- Assistante Administrative Bilingue
2005 - 2005
AIS GRAND SUD
- Secretaire Technique
2005 - 2009
CENTRE EUROPEEN HERTZ IRLANDE
- Agent de recouvrement
2004 - 2005
Agent de recouvrement pour le marché BeNeLux.
Formations
Lycée Bellevue
Saintes
2002 - 2004
BTS ASSISTANTE SECRETAIRE TRILINGUE
ASSISTANTE SECRETAIRE TRILINGUE
Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu
Pessac
2000 - 2002
DEUG DROIT
Réseau
Arnaud PRIGENT
Eric CARTIGNY
Grossemy CECILE
Inès PRIGENT
Marie CHRETIEN
Pecora LAURENCE