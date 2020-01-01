Menu

Isabelle MELLIES

PARIS

Budgets
Microsoft Excel

  • QUINETTE GALLAY RENAISSANCE - Responsable comptable

    2014 - maintenant

  • Société de Presse - Comptable unique

    1996 - 2014 : poste de comptable unique pour les sociétés du Groupe (75), Société de Presse
    (15 sociétés)

    Gestion et administration des 15 sociétés du groupe , établissement des bilans, suivi et contrôle des budgets, relation
    avec les banques , suivi de trésorerie,

    Comptable Unique Pour les 2 Sociétés Distri Médias et Distri Abonnements (31), Société de Presse 50 personnes
    appartenant au groupe Eppic,

    Gestion et administration des 2 sociétés, jusqu'à l'établissement des bilans, gestion de la paie, déclarations sociales,

  • UNION DES ENTREPRISES DE LA METALLURGIE - Secrétaire Comptable

    1995 - 1996 : UNION DES ENTREPRISES DE LA METALLURGIE à TOULOUSE (31), Syndicat Union Patronale
    Secrétariat et comptabilité,

  • Société EXTAND à TOULOUSE - Comptable

    1995 - 1995 Suivi des comptes clients en contentieux,

  • Société AMAGEST à LABEGE - Comptable

    1994 - 1995
    Suivi des comptes clients et relances clients

  • Société AEC CONSEILS à TOULOUSE - Secrétaire Comptable

    1990 - 1994 : Société AEC CONSEILS à TOULOUSE(31), Société d'Expertise Comptable
    Secrétariat et comptabilité

