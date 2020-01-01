Retail
Isabelle MELLIES
Ajouter
Isabelle MELLIES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Budgets
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
QUINETTE GALLAY RENAISSANCE
- Responsable comptable
2014 - maintenant
Société de Presse
- Comptable unique
1996 - 2014
: poste de comptable unique pour les sociétés du Groupe (75), Société de Presse
(15 sociétés)
Gestion et administration des 15 sociétés du groupe , établissement des bilans, suivi et contrôle des budgets, relation
avec les banques , suivi de trésorerie,
Comptable Unique Pour les 2 Sociétés Distri Médias et Distri Abonnements (31), Société de Presse 50 personnes
appartenant au groupe Eppic,
Gestion et administration des 2 sociétés, jusqu'à l'établissement des bilans, gestion de la paie, déclarations sociales,
UNION DES ENTREPRISES DE LA METALLURGIE
- Secrétaire Comptable
1995 - 1996
: UNION DES ENTREPRISES DE LA METALLURGIE à TOULOUSE (31), Syndicat Union Patronale
Secrétariat et comptabilité,
Société EXTAND à TOULOUSE
- Comptable
1995 - 1995
Suivi des comptes clients en contentieux,
Société AMAGEST à LABEGE
- Comptable
1994 - 1995
Suivi des comptes clients et relances clients
Société AEC CONSEILS à TOULOUSE
- Secrétaire Comptable
1990 - 1994
: Société AEC CONSEILS à TOULOUSE(31), Société d'Expertise Comptable
Secrétariat et comptabilité
Formations
ESSIGE - ESARC
Toulouse
1988 - 1990
BTS
