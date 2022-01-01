Retail
Isabelle MONEYRON
Ajouter
Isabelle MONEYRON
SURESNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WAGON AUTOMOTIVE
- Financial Controler
maintenant
MANOIR INDUSTRIES
- CFO
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESCP
Paris
1978 - 1980
Réseau
Cyril LECAS
Fabien MOURLON
Floriane MONEYRON
Hadrien CLERET
Jean-Charles BEAUCOUSIN
Julien SAUVAGEON
Mathilde VINCENS BOUGUEREAU
Patrice CROLAIS
Sophie EUZEN