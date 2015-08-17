Isabelle PETIET INTERPRETER IN PARIS

ISABELLE PETIET

Consecutive INTERPRETER in Paris

French, English, Italian.



Looking for French Interpretation and for an English French Interpreter in Paris?

As a French English Italian Interpreter in Paris, I offer my Interpreting services both to individuals and to companies.

I am native French language (I am graduated), and I have mastered Italian, English and Spanish Spanish languages.

I can accompany you in your International projects or I can help you for any need of communication and Interpreting Service with your foreign partners, in International Fairs, Congresses, Exhibitions not only for French Interpretation or French English Interpretation or English Italian Interpretation or Italian English Interpreting but more precisely as:

A French English Interpreter,

An English French Interpreter,

An Italian Interpreter,

An Italian French Interpreter,

A French Italian Interpreter,

An English Italian Interpreter,

An Italian English Interpreter

And a Spanish French Consecutive Interpreter.

My Interpreter services as a French English Italian Interpreter in Paris include:

Consecutive interpreting,

Liaison interpreting(for business),

Escort interpreting (for visits)

Whisper interpreting or "chuchotage”.



Interprète à Paris

Français anglais italien

Interprète de liaison trilingue, je propose mes services d'interprétariat de liaison à Paris aux particuliers, aux entreprises, dans les salons et les expositions.



Diplômée et maîtrisant les langues française, italienne, anglaise et espagnole je vous accompagnerai tout au long de vos projets internationaux ou vos besoins en communication avec les pays étrangers et vos partenaires.

Mon service d'interprétariat à Paris dans les salons, congrès et expositions vous offre les services conjugués de :

Une interprète français anglais,

Une interprète anglais français,

Une interprète italien,

Une interprète italien français,

Une interprète français italien,

Une interprète anglais italien,

Une interprète italien anglais



Mes services d'interprétariat de liaison à Paris en Français, Anglais, Italien .



Interprétation de liaison (négociations)

Interprétation consécutive

Interprétation d’accompagnement

Interprétation chuchotée ou «chuchotage»



Interprete Parigi italiano francese inglese Francia



Interpretazione consecutiva

Italiano, francese, inglese





Interprete italiano francese parigi



Se cercate un' interprete italiano a Parigi, il mio servizio interpretariato è disponibile sia a privati che ad aziende.

Di madrelingua francese, laureata, ho padronanza di italiano,inglese e spagnolo.

Vi posso accompagnare nei vostri progetti internazionali o per ogni necessità di comunicazione con i vostri partner esteri.



Nelle fiere e congressi offro le interpretazioni seguenti:

Interprete francese italiano.

Interprete italiano francese.

Interprete italiano inglese.

Interprete inglese italiano.

Interprete spagnolo francese.

Interprete spagnolo italiano.

Offro diverse tipologie d’interpretazione, fra cui:

Interpretazione di negoziazione

Interpretazione consecutiva

Interpretazione di accompagnamento

Interpretazione sussurrata

Propongo tariffe ragionevoli e flessibili che potranno adattarsi alle vostre necessità.



Un' interprete efficace e attenta alle vostre esigenze, facilmente contattabile e con base a Parigi.

Pretendete un' interprete efficace, umana e non digitale!



Contattatemi !





Contatto:



20 rue Lacroix

75017Paris

Fermata metropolitana: Brochant (linea 13)

isabellepetiet@gmail.com





Contatto diretto per l'Italia,

per informazioni servizio interpretariato Parigi

02 87 19 82 75



