Isabelle PETIET INTERPRETER IN PARIS

Palais des Congrès de Paris, Porte Maillot.
- English Italian Interpreter
2018 - 2018
English, Italian and French Interpreter, Dental Congress Paris 2018, Palais des Congrès.
SEIDEL Avocats Law firm.
- English, Italian and French Business Interpreter.
2018 - 2018
English, Italian, French Interpreter in Paris.
http://www.interprete-paris-isabelle-petiet.fr/PBCPPlayer.asp?ID=1344869
Isabelle Petiet Interpreter at SEIDEL Avocats Law Firm.
Preliminary Meeting with a view to an employee contemplated dismissal.
Harmont& Blaine
- Italian French Interpreter.
2018 - 2018
Italian french Interpreter in Paris. HARMONT& BLAINE 35 boulevard des Capucine 75009 Paris.
HARMONT&BLAINE Business Meeting.
Isabelle Petiet Interpreter with Dott. Massimo Padovani HARMONT&BLAINE Manager.
Muséum National D'histoire Naturelle
- English French Interpreter
Paris
2018 - 2018
English French Interpreter in Paris at the Museum National d' Histoire Naturelle 75005.
Interpreting services for Carolyn Comb.
Gustave Roussy
- English French Interpreter in a clinic.
Villejuif
2018 - 2018
English French Interpreter in Paris.
Interpreting services in a clinic.
http://www.interprete-paris-isabelle-petiet.fr/PBCPPlayer.asp?ID=1344869
Notary'Office of Prudhon&Bentana 75014
- English French Interpreter
2017 - 2017
English French Interpreter at the Notary's Office of Prudhon&Bentana, 226 avenue du Maine 75014 Paris for les Maisons d'Olivia Property Investment Firm in sucy-en-Brie.
Notary Office of Arnaud Lasnier
- English French Interpreter
2017 - 2017
English French Interpreter at the Notary Office of Arnaud Lasnier, 8 avenue Bertie Albrecht 75008 Paris.
Great Lengths France
- Italian French Interpreter
2017 - 2017
Italian French Interpreter in Paris at Great Lengths France.
Business Meeting, 22 rue Royale 75008 Paris.
Bambino Films.
- Italian French Interpreter
2017 - 2017
Italian French Interpreter in Paris at Bambino Films. With Pauline Meyer.
AW Pollard Insurance Agency, Inc, New Mexico, USA
- Phone Interpreter
2017 - 2017
English French Phone Interpreter for Rita Esquivel Agent at AW POLLARD Insurance Agency, Deming, New Mexico, USA.
Frontline International.
- French English Interpreter
2017 - 2017
English french Interpreter in Paris with Anthony Hodkinson. FRONTLINE INTERNATIONAL business meeting at Ecogras Veolia.
INFINITO VILLAGE
- INTERPRETER
2017 - 2017
English Italian Interpreter in Paris.
Infinito Village Meeting.
Isabelle Petiet Trilingual Interpreter with Silvano Scavella Infinito Village Project Manager.
Infinito Village
- English Italian Interpreter
2017 - 2017
English Italian Interpreter in Paris.
Infinito Village Meeting.
Isabelle Petiet Trilingual Interpreter with Silvano Scavella Infinito Village Project Manager.
New age African Global Energy
- English French Business Interpreter in Paris.
2017 - 2017
English French Interpreter
New Age African Global Energy business Meeting.
Isabelle Petiet with Steve Lowden,Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.
Metal Exports India
- English french Interpreter
2016 - 2016
English French Interpreter for Sugandh Goel, Metal Exports India.
Meaux Commercial Court. Reference
2015J369_2016008741
Bonnier Fakta ( Sweden)
- Interview Interpreter
2016 - 2016
English Italian French Consecutive Interpreter at Paris saint Germain ( 77100 SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE) for Bonnier Fakta (Sweden).
European Federation of HS Patients' Organizations
- Trilingual Interpreter
2016 - 2016
MA Provider Trilingual Interpreter.
Paris 2016 EFPO Meeting. European Federation of HS Patients' Organization.
A P C MILPASS
- Interprète Italien Français
2016 - 2016
Italian French Interpreter at APC MILLPASS ( Manager Gilles Dufour), 2016 All4Pack Exhibition in Paris (Parc des Expositions Villepinte).
Interprète Italien Français auprès de Monsieur Gilles Dufour, A P C ApplicationsPlastiques&Composites MILPASS au Salon All4Pack au Parc des Expositions de Villepinte
LaGrandeRuota
- Italian english Interpreter at negotiations
2016 - 2016
Interpreter at negociations in the SIAL exhibition for the italian company La grandeRuota.
2016 SIAL EXHIBITION
- Italian French Interpreter
2016 - 2016
Interprète trilingue au SIAL, Parc des expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte.
Entretien entre Monsieur Marino Romito ( Italie) et Madame Jekaterina Andrejeva sur le Stand ALEO.
Italian, English and French Interpreting on the ALEO Stand during a business negociation between Mr ROMITO and Madam Jekaterina Andreje
AAFirst Company
- French English Italian Interpreter
2016 - 2016
Interpreter at the 2016 WATERCOOLERS Exhibition in Paris for the AAFirst company.
Interprète trilingue lors de négociations au salon WATERCOOLERS ( Marriott hôtel à Paris) avec la société AAFirst (United Kingdom).
French, English, Italian Interpreter for AAFIRST ( United Kingdom) at the WATERCOOLERS Exhibition in Paris, october 2016.
Queensland University of Technololy
- English French Interview Interpreter
2016 - 2016
Interprète au cours d'une interview des comédiens du théâtre du Ranelagh.
Interview faite par: Dr Caroline Heim
Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane Australia
www.qut.edu.au
Enquête sur le public de théâtre après la publication de son livre " Public as a Performer".
Interview English French, French English Interpreter during Dr Caroline Heim actors questions in the RANELAGH Theatre in Paris
for QUT RESEARCH PROJECT: Theatre Audience Field Research
QUEENSLAND University of Technology.
BarBeQuick Company
- French English free Lance business Interpreter
2016 - 2016
French english/ English french Interpreter during a BARBEQUICK business meeting in Paris.
Interprete anglais français/français anglais pour Barbequick.
I was lucky enough to discover Isabelle's excellent interpretation/translation services via the recommendation of a friend, and have been delighted with her services. Not only is she reliable, accurate and fast, she understands all the subtleties of the language. I would highly recommend her and will certainly be using her again. Lisa Stanton
-
Court of Paris
- English French Interpreter
2016 - 2016
Interpreter in the Court of Paris.
Hearing of the 15th of September 2016
Divorce by mutual consent
Court of Paris 4 boulevard du Palais
Isabelle was great. Very high standard of english, very adaptable, and very understanding of court procedure and delays. Really great.
Denis Corcoran
Express Language Solutions Ltd
- Free Lance French English Interpreter
2016 - 2016
AMERICAN ESSENTIAL FRANCE COMPANY: meeting in english with a french employee for an Employment Termination by Mutual consent.
Interprète Anglais/français pour EXPRESS LANGUAGE SOLUTIONS Ltd
Meeting: rupture conventionnelle homologuée pour la société American Essentials International.
Interpreters travel
- French english Interview Interpreter for Crowd.DNA
2016 - 2016
«5 stars! Excellent services»
Beca, "Crowd DNA", London, UK (August 21, 2016)
Interview Interpreter
https://www.interpreters.travel/en/paris/1907/interpreter/8207
Reviews:
Only from clients who ordered and paid interpretation service
Interpreters travel
- Escort Interpreter for MAKE A WISH
2016 - 2016
«Thank you! Greate work»
Danya Firestone, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Inc., Bethesda, United States ( July 17, 2016)
Escort Interpreter in Paris https://www.interpreters.travel/en/paris/1921/interpreter/8207
Reviews:
Only from clients who ordered and paid interpretation service
BBC News
- Free Lance English French Interview Interpreter
Londres
2016 - 2016
Interview of Mr Xavier Bertrand bye Madam Catrin Nye for the BBC Television.
BREXIT:Renegociation of the Touquet agreement.
Interview de Monsieur Xavier Bertrand par Madame Catrin Nye pour la BBC. BREXIT:Renégociation des accords du Touquet.
Great Lengths France
- French Italian Interpreter
2016 - 2016
INTERPRETER during a presentation of new products by an italian company.
INTERPRETE français Italien, italien français, lors d'une présentation de produits innovants par une délégation italienne.
Quando necessito di un servizio di traduzione non ho nessun dubbio, chiamo subito la signora Petiet . La sua professionalità e capacita hanno completamente soddisfatto le mie necessità. La raccomando caldamente. Umberto Faccini
-
SQY LES ITINERAIRES POETIQUES
- French english Interpreter
2015 - 2015
French English Consecutive Interpreter during the Foreign Persecuted Authors week.
SQY LES ITINERAIRES POETIQUES
DANS LE CADRE DE LA SEMAINE DES ECRIVAINS PERSECUTES
INTERVENTION D'INTERPRETE LINGUISTIQUE ( ANGLAIS ) POUR LES AUTEURS ETRANGERS
http://www.saint-quentin-en-yvelines.fr/
Court of Paris
- English French Free Lance Interpreter
2015 - 2015
French English Interpreter ; procédure SIMPHAL thibaud, Sté UBER FRANCE, and DE KEVIET Zachary UBER FRANCE.
UBER case.
Interprète en ANGLAIS dans la procédure concernant SIMMPHAL thibaud, Sté UBER FRANCE, et DE KEVIET Zachary pour la société UBER FRANCE.
Court of Paris
- English French Free Lance Interpreter
2015 - 2015
Hearing of the 17th of August 2015. Mr Kandasamy et Maître Olivia Uzan au Palais de Justice de Paris.Court of Paris, 4 boulevard du Palais.
Fédération nationale de l'Energie et des Mines Force Ouvrière
- French english Interpreter
2015 - 2015
French English Consecutive Interpreter; FEDERATION NATIONALE DE L ' ENERGIE ET DES MINES FORCE OUVRIERE
-
ASAHI SEIKO
- INTERPRETE DE LIAISON QUADRILINGUE
2014 - 2014
Our company used Isabelle at a recent trade show in Paris. We were very impressed with her language skills – not only in French but also in Portuguese, Italian and Spanish.
We were also surprised and pleased at the speed with which she picked up the product knowledge and helped us demonstrate them to our customers.
I would have no hesitation in both using Isabelle again and in recommending her services.
Chris Sutton
General Manager
Asahi Seiko Europe Ltd
https://fr.linkedin.com/in/isabellepetietinterpreteparis/en
Stefano Marani Tassinari
Partner Delta Team
Isabelle PETIET is the consummate professional. We were very impressed with her language skills and we would have no hesitation in both recommending her services in PARIS and in using her again.
Polyglot Group
- INTERPRETE Anglais Français
2014 - 2014
"I needed an interpreter in Paris to deal with a complicated building issue. Isabelle Petiet was very responsive to the needs of the situation, well prepared and managed to convey exactly the messages required. She was more than an interpreter. She offered cultural insights on the issue as well. I certainly would recommend her in Paris.
Michelle Carr”
English, French Interpreter in Paris
https://www.linkedin.com/in/isabellepetietinterpreteparis/en
INTERPRETE DE LIAISON Anglais Français
DENTAL CONGRESS DIGITAL DOC
- INTERPRETE de liaison Français Anglais pour DIGITAL DOC LLC
2013 - 2013
Richard Andrew Campos
Isabelle is the consummate professional. We used her services during a very important dental conference and she displayed an aptitude and commitment that increased our sales and presented our products in the best light possible. We would use her skill again.
Richard Andrew Campos
VP International Sales
Digital Doc LLC
+1 916 390 7847
ENTROPIE
- Assistante trilingue
2011 - 2011
Assistante trilingue.
€NTROPIC
NiRef. : SA000-AF-D-0052
Objet . Lettre de recommandation
VotreC orrespondan: tM me SandrineB ourdin
Paris,
Le 5 juillet2011
Madame, Monsieur,
Mademoisellels abelleP etieta effectuép lusieursm issionsa u sein de notre
sociétée n tant qu'Assistante/ Hôtessed 'Accueil.
A cette occasion, elle a fait preuve de beaucoup de compétences et
l'efficacitéd e son travailn ous a donné entières atisfaction.E lle est trilingue
et maîtrise parfaitement pack office. Elle a toujours été sérieuse, discrète,
fiablee t responsablee t s'est très vite intégrée.
Par conséquent, nous vous recommandons fortement les services de
MademoiselleP etiet.N ous sommes convaincusq u'ellep eut être un atout
appréciabled ans votree ntreprise.
Restantà votre dispositionp our de plus amples renseignementsn, ous vous
prions d'agréer, Madame, Monsieur, I'expression de nos salutations
distinguées.
VCOLIA
WAT€R
Entropie
EDUCATION NATIONALE
- PROFESSEUR DE LETTRES CLASSIQUES
Paris
2000 - 2007
Isabelle PETIET French Interpreter in Paris
- Free Lance French, English and Italian Interpreter in Paris
1990 - maintenant
"Isabelle is amazing at interpreting and loves her career. I highly recommend choosing her first because she knows her languages."
Amir Campbell
Amir Campbell is The author of "Master Keys to Health and Vitality"
Voglio comunicare che ho avuto modo di apprezzare le capacità e la professionalità della Signora Petiet , in occasione di un incontro con professionisti del turismo e il suo operato è stato di notevole aiuto per la miglior definizione delle attività da intraprendere e per i contatti con gli stessi operatori.Vivamente consigliata. Alessandro Coluccelli
Isabelle Petiet Free Lance French Interpreter in Paris
- INTERPRETE DE LIAISON TRILINGUE
1990 - maintenant
Isabelle is an outstanding interpreter, knows how to translate across different cultures and is very professional. I would fully recommend that any matters regarding a French/English translation whether personal or professional, be referred to Isabelle, she really is a 5 Star service.
Iona Spencer
Media Director
Madam Isabelle Petiet was very professionnal and did a great job. We have been impressed by her language skills and we would have no hesitation in using her again and in recommending his services.
Sandra Martinot
Assistante ADV Export -
Isabelle est une grande pro
Je ne puis que la recommander.
Guy Ros
Managing Director chez International congress Center/ Tourism agency
Isabelle Petiet sait faire face à des challenge comme l'interprétation de séminaires au vocabulaire très pointu, sans en importuner le public non italophone. Il se dégage de cette personne une classe et un savoir-vivre qui saura se mêler à n'importe quelle type de situation et de lieu. Brice Dupuis
Isabelle Petiet French Interpreter in Paris
- Free Lance Interpreter in Paris
1990 - maintenant
Isabelle Petiet has been brilliant and a very quick study in her ability to handle complex situations for us in Paris. With no hesitation, she takes action to mitigate situations that requires immediate and smart decisions, all with a very positive and confident approach. I highly recommend Isabelle as she earns our first call for any future needs for her considerable talents as interpreter, English French Italian in Paris.
Robin Crest
JumpStart Resources/JSR Cap
https://fr.linkedin.com/in/isabellepetietinterpreteparis/en
Free Lance Interpreter in Paris
French, English, Italian and Spanish Consecutive Interpretation.
Interpreting services.
PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PORTE DE VERSAILLES
- INTERPRETE DE LIAISON QUADRILINGUE
1989 - 2000
Isabelle est une grande pro
Je ne puis que la recommander.
Guy Ros
Managing Director chez International congress Center/ Tourism agency
Bravissima interprete. Cordiale e precisa. GiusyFit Musto
Ottimi servizi di interpretariato , molto affidabile professionale e precisa . MSvetricristalli Incisioni.
Consigliatissima per chi ha necessità di un traduttore/interprete per viaggi o per affari, il suo italiano è perfetto e riesce a rendere tutte le sfumature della nostra lingua sia in inglese che in francese. Alessandro Coluccelli
Ringrazio tanto per la grande professionalità ottenuta nelle traduzioni che ci hanno permesso di iniziare una nuova collaborazione con una azienda di Parigi. Salento Ville Appartamenti
FREE LANCE
- INTERPRETE SIMULTANEE EN CABINE
1989 - 2000
FIERE INTERNAZIONALI ITALIE VICENZA MILANO FIRENZE
- INTERPRETE DE LIAISON QUADRILINGUE CHARGEE DE CLIENTELE
1983 - 1988
La nostra azienda ha avuto l'occasione di collaborare con la signora Isabelle Petiet per alcuni eventi in Francia.
la signora Petiet ha dato prova di notevole esperienza e grande professionalità dimostrando una grande attitudine ai contatti umani e ottime doti organizzative.
Mi sento di poterla raccomandare a tutte le aziende che avessero necessità di servizi di interpretariato per manifestazioni in Francia.
Giovanni Veronese
Out Sourcing Wine Export Consultant at Wine Export Net