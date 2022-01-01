Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle PICCO
Ajouter
Isabelle PICCO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bambins Deco
- Dirigeante Fondatrice
2006 - maintenant
L'Oréal
- Manager Marketing International
PARIS
2000 - 2004
Beiersdorf
- Chef de Groupe
PARIS
1997 - 2000
Beiersdorf
- Chef de Produit, Chef de Marché
PARIS
1993 - 1997
Reckitt Benckiser
- Chef de Produit
Massy
1988 - 1993
Formations
ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management
Paris
1985 - 1988
Réseau
Christian BONNET
Claire MEUNIER
Colette BONNET
Fanny ORIO
Francois LEVEQUE
Grégory DIZIER
Laurent MALZAC
Maud VIALA
Saadia CHIBANI
Thierry LEMAISTRE