Isabelle RAHYR
Isabelle RAHYR
ROCHEFORT SUR MER
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gastronomie
Hôtellerie
Internet
Logistique
restauration
Vin
Entreprises
SASU PATRIMOINE ET TERROIRS
- Pdg
2015 - maintenant
JDP
- Comptable
2012 - 2013
XA cuisines
- Comptable
2011 - 2011
Les caves de La Croix
- Responsable administrative et financière
2006 - 2010
BNP
- Comptable
Paris
2001 - 2002
Formations
INFA LE MANOIR (Gouvieux)
Gouvieux
2005 - 2005
créateur repreneur d'entreprise en hôtellerie restauration
Chambre Royale Belge Des Comptables Et Experts-Comptables
Liège
1983 - 1985
BTS
Réseau
Alan HELLIOT
Cedric BREMENT
Céline COIGNET
Eric LAROCHE
Hugues PAUSIER
Ludovic AVENTIN
Paul-Luc MULLIEZ
Samuel BLANCHET
Virginie PAPALINI