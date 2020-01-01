Isabelle SASSIER

I am a freelance translator from German and English to French, specialized in the fields of marketing, communication, videogames, documentary films and more.

Because there is no such thing as two identical human beeings, there is no such thing as two identical translations. Translation is a very "intuitu personae" task, that is why it is important to establish a relationship of trust with your translator, who will learn to understand your needs and preferences over time. For me, translation is all about finding the right balance between accuracy and style. And it is the quality that my clients usually find in my work.