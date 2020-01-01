Menu

Isabelle SASSIER

PARIS

En résumé

I am a freelance translator from German and English to French, specialized in the fields of marketing, communication, videogames, documentary films and more.
Because there is no such thing as two identical human beeings, there is no such thing as two identical translations. Translation is a very "intuitu personae" task, that is why it is important to establish a relationship of trust with your translator, who will learn to understand your needs and preferences over time. For me, translation is all about finding the right balance between accuracy and style. And it is the quality that my clients usually find in my work.

Entreprises

  • Isabelle Sassier - FREELANCE TRANSLATOR

    1998 - 2014 Communication/marketing: press releases, corporate documentation, Web sites, correspondence, etc. for Alstom, La Poste Suisse, les Chemins de Fer Suisses, Tag Heuer, Spar, Mattel, Manpower, Loréal, Kodak, Carrefour, Essilor, Thalès, Lafarge, Astra, the CGG, EMI, etc. Focus group guides for LH2.
    Humanitarian, health: reports for SwissAid, the IAVI, MSF, etc.
    Cosmetics: Sephora's Web site, product descriptions for Mac, John Frieda and Fusion Beauty, etc.
    Legal: generic contracts and documentation for lawyer firms such as Taylor Wessing and Hascoett et associés.
    Infant care: Fisher Price's Web site and brochures for Barbara Hendrick
    Tourism: travelling guides for publishers such as Lonely Planet, First, etc.
    General knowledge: on-line encyclopaedias for Micro-Applications, etc.
    TV: documentary films about animal life, travelling, geopolitics, history, art, etc. broadcasted on French channels France 2, Arte, France 5, Planète, National Geographic, Voyages, Histoire, Maison +, Ushuaïa, etc.
    Video games: scripts, in-games and user manuals for Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Gameforge, InnoGames, etc.

Formations

Réseau