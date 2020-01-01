Ismail MADI (MADI)

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Sage Accounting Software
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft PowerPoint
Internet
HTML
Enterprise Resource Planning
negotiation
Entreprises
BIOPHARM LOGISTIC
- Responsable des Achats et Relex
2015 - maintenant
Biopharm logistic
- Purchasing Manager
Direction générale | BLIDA 2014 - maintenantI organize of supplier/client meeting as well as monitoring budget management and negotiation of contracts service providers.
I always oversee the maintenance and repair of facilities (machines, equipment and other resources). Not only that but, I fulfil and follow-up purchase orders, invoice control, settlement of conflicts, development of
dashboards and monthly reports.
I am also responsible for the management of transport and travel services, organizing internal and external events. As well as automobile fleet management (fuel, insurance, sinister) and prospecting new suppliers on the market.
I follow the statements of financial reconciliations, negotiate purchases with suppliers, control and participate in the choice of investment, manage CAPEX and OPEX expenses, and team management
SARL FLR
- RH OFFICER
Ressources humaines | Boufarik2013 - 2014I am responsible for recruiting, following contracts, planning and following up with employees’ vacation.
I am also in charge of pointing, updating of legal registers staff data base, setting payroll in computer (DLG), monitoring relationships with l’ANEM and CNAS, creation of statistical dashboards, and preparing administrative documents (contract, leave title, attestation and work certificate , ATS, work accident) .
AIDCARE
- Commercial
Commercial | BLIDA 2010 - 2012-Prospection, drafting of correspondence, establishment of pro-forma invoices, recording and monitoring of orders, management of commercial documentation and archives, preparation and monitoring of commercial monitoring dashboards, market studies on products and local customers , preparation of supplier and sales visits.