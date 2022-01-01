Jamal HARKANI

Armed with 14 years’ experience in the Fashion industry, during which I have spent 8 years as Supply chain Manager, i have take an active part in development, with a new professional challenge to face with my abilities to work.



Skilled in communicating, management, administration, and training, I am very committed to the quality of the welcome and the promotion of the product. I know how to define a commercial marketing strategy, and how to identify the objectives for my staff at the same time as respecting the owner’s interests.



Bilingual in English, I can adapt to talk to any type of person and in any type of situation. I am a man with practical experience, and like to combine the interests of the owner and those of my staff with those of my clientele, always aiming to maintain quality and comfort.

Strongly motivated, I know how to bring you real added value, and make the most of my responsibilities, relying on my professional ambition, my commitment, and my strong enthusiasm for management.



