Jamal HARKANI

Armed with 14 years’ experience in the Fashion industry, during which I have spent 8 years as Supply chain Manager, i have take an active part in development, with a new professional challenge to face with my abilities to work.
Skilled in communicating, management, administration, and training, I am very committed to the quality of the welcome and the promotion of the product. I know how to define a commercial marketing strategy, and how to identify the objectives for my staff at the same time as respecting the owner’s interests.
Bilingual in English, I can adapt to talk to any type of person and in any type of situation. I am a man with practical experience, and like to combine the interests of the owner and those of my staff with those of my clientele, always aiming to maintain quality and comfort.
Strongly motivated, I know how to bring you real added value, and make the most of my responsibilities, relying on my professional ambition, my commitment, and my strong enthusiasm for management.
Mes compétences :
Création web
Collection vêtements
Google analytics
Langues vivantes
Microsoft office
Stylisme
Design patterns
Référencement web
Planneur stratégique
Commerce international
Méthodologies
Métrologie
Marchandising
Douane import/export
Développement produits et concepts
Sourcing
Internet Explorer
Transport international
Gestion de production
Production industrielle
Gestion des achats
Sourcing international
Relations clients
E-sourcing
Ordonnancement
Gestion de partenariats
Achats internationaux
Management commercial
Gestion budgétaire
Textile
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Lean supply chain
Business planning
Commercialisation des produits techniques
Contrôle qualité
Business Process Management
Evènementiel et logistique
Chaine logistique
Transport de marchandises