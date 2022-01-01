Menu

Jamal HARKANI

MARRAKECH

En résumé

Armed with 14 years’ experience in the Fashion industry, during which I have spent 8 years as Supply chain Manager, i have take an active part in development, with a new professional challenge to face with my abilities to work.

Skilled in communicating, management, administration, and training, I am very committed to the quality of the welcome and the promotion of the product. I know how to define a commercial marketing strategy, and how to identify the objectives for my staff at the same time as respecting the owner’s interests.

Bilingual in English, I can adapt to talk to any type of person and in any type of situation. I am a man with practical experience, and like to combine the interests of the owner and those of my staff with those of my clientele, always aiming to maintain quality and comfort.
Strongly motivated, I know how to bring you real added value, and make the most of my responsibilities, relying on my professional ambition, my commitment, and my strong enthusiasm for management.

Mes compétences :
Création web
Collection vêtements
Google analytics
Langues vivantes
Microsoft office
Stylisme
Design patterns
Référencement web
Planneur stratégique
Commerce international
Méthodologies
Métrologie
Marchandising
Douane import/export
Développement produits et concepts
Sourcing
Internet Explorer
Transport international
Gestion de production
Production industrielle
Gestion des achats
Sourcing international
Relations clients
E-sourcing
Ordonnancement
Gestion de partenariats
Achats internationaux
Management commercial
Gestion budgétaire
Textile
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Lean supply chain
Business planning
Commercialisation des produits techniques
Contrôle qualité
Business Process Management
Evènementiel et logistique
Chaine logistique
Transport de marchandises

Entreprises

  • RECTANGLE S.A.R.L - PURCHASING & LOGISTICS MANAGER

    2009 - maintenant • Exercer des fonctions d'encadrement et de coordination de différentes fonctions dans l'entreprise ;
    • Sourcing et développement produit, détermination du prix de ventre Produit fini, création des nomenclatures ;
    • Mettre en place des plans d'actions pour réduire les coûts, les délais et les stocks.
    • Assurer le suivi des opérations d'achat - approvisionnement, de production, et/ou de distribution des marchandises ;
    • Tenir et mettre à jour son tableau de bord de rentabilité et des coûts logistiques.
    • Gestion d’un Budget d’achats de 2.000.000 de Dirhams.
    • Planification et confirmation des délais de livraisons / Client.

    Méthode : Just on time, par la mise à jour des activités Import-Industrialisation-Export.
    Résultats : Informatiser et Optimiser les flux des Depts : Entreposage-ordonnancement des commandes-Expédition Produit Fini.

  • RECTANGLE S.A.R.L - LOGISTICIEN

    2006 - 2007 : Concevoir, organiser et participer à la définition des stratégies les plus rationnelles pour assurer le cheminement d'un produit depuis sa production jusqu'à sa réception.

  • KURODA CLOTHING - RESPONSABLE BUREAU D'ETUDES/ CHEF DE PRODUIT SENIOR

    2006 - 2006 Collecter et analyser les informations 'produits / marchés' (résultats des ventes, résultats des nouveaux produits en phase de lancement / comportements des clients, concurrence...).
    • Synthétiser les analyses produits / marchés et remonter ces éléments aux différentes directions (création, générale, commerciale...).
    • Rédiger une fiche - produit ou fiche technique.
    • Chercher des nouveautés (matières, processus de production,...) et des fournisseurs potentiels de matières premières, ....
    • Raccourcir les délais entre la création et le lancement de la production avec les outils d'approvisionnement et de sourcing.
    • Elaborer des tarifications (prix de vente / prix de revient et taux de marge brute) et analyser les impacts marketing sur les produits concernés.
    • Coordonner les différents acteurs (direction, création, commercial et production) dans le processus d'élaboration d'une collection.
    • Animer un groupe de travail.
    Méthode : Techniques marketing (études, mix, fiche - produit, promotion.., et Argumentaires de vente.
    Critères / paramètres de développement de l'image de marque de l'entreprise.
    Techniques et outils de gestion budgétaire **Samples cost** (tableaux de bord, indicateurs de Performance...).
    Techniques d'animation de groupe de travail.
    Principes rédactionnels.

  • ALLIANCE TEXTILE - ASSISTANT CHEF DE PRODUIT

    2003 - 2006 Creation pour la premiére fois, d'un show room tendances délavages sur les produits femmes et hommes en JEANS.

    Mise en relations avec les fournisseurs de tissus dans le monde entier ( CHINE, ITALIE, GREECE, PAKISTAN, TURQUIE, BELGIQUE..), pour la préparation des cahiers de tissus de tendances par saison.

    Superviser le lancement des produits en creation, modélisme, et en fabrication.

    Garant de la qualité des produits, et aux détails techniques.

  • COMPAGNIE DES BOISSONS GAZEUSES DU SUD - MARCHANDISER

    1999 - 2001 Briefing, reporting, junior leader force de vente COCACOLA,
    Etalage, et mise en marché;

Formations

  • École Racine (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2014 - maintenant LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE EN MANAGEMENT DES ENTREPRISES PME PMI

    Audit de gestion, Gouvernance, l'organisation des entreprises, Outils de gestion, communication et Marketing, etudes de faisabilité, etudes du Cash flow, Management stratégique, gestion des projets ...

  • ADVANSYS (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2007 FORMATION EN SAP POUR LA GESTION DES ATELIERS DE MODE

  • ESITH (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2001 - 2003 BTS

  • ESITH (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2001 - 2003 Textile & Technique d'habillement

    formation complète et polyvalente.

