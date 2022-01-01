Jamal Lamaachi



General Manager at ADVANCED AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS & SERVICES. Maroc Safi.

Advanced Automation Solutions & Services in Energy Industry,Oil & Gas sector. Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard



Maroc



Holder of a diploma of Energy and process engineer in 2002 and after an experience in the Construction and commissioning of industrial projects, I am always looking for new challenges.

My training has been completed, my experience has been enriched and I have evolved in the direction of my professional project during my current experience with General Electric Energy.



In this period, I participated in the construction of larges Oil and Gas projects worldwide. This allowed me to put into practice my knowledge, to acquire a great technical background and to develop a certain sense of the relational and management of the team of the site and subcontractors through the various tasks entrusted to me In several disciplines.



Experienced manager in power energy and aerospace industries with a broad range of positions held : field operations, manufacturing, quality, engineering, project management, tendering and sales, process improvement.



Being curious and open for challenges, l have up to now acquired a view over the full value added chain in the industry, allowing me to understand quickly the situations and handle efficiently cross functional issues.



My drivers are challenges, teamwork, pragmatism and customer satisfaction.







Recruiters, companies, Power Plant Managers, welcome on my site.



If your sector of activity is in connection with domains concerned by the production of electrical power and you are searching for an engineer with experience, then I might be a valuable candidate i.e. my profile would match your requirements.



I can provide you a broad experience in several field: EPC projects, Close out projects, Maintenance, upgrade supervision, operation, Factory and Site Acceptance tests (F&SAT), training at site, troubleshooting even remotely, technical adviser, reliability engineer, solving site engineering issues, Turn over Package administrator, Procurements i.e. commissioning procedures (GT's and BOP's systems), LOTO process administrator.



My professional experience is based essentially on sites activities performed abroad (USA, Australia, UAE, Europe, North Africa, Asia).



The main part of my acquired experience has been performed within General Electric Inc. It is thus for you a guarantee of a know-how recognized all over the world.



I have organized my web site by sector of competencies. Please have a review of them and if you may need further information I will answer you any time.



Best regards.



Mes compétences :

Black Belt Lean 6 sigma

Lean Six Sigma

Lean management

Régulation industielle

Management opérationnel

Lean IT

Automatismes industriels

Contrôle-commande

DCS YOKOGAWA FOXBORO ABB SIEMENS GE ALSTOM HONEYWE

General electric protection industrials sytems SR4

ALSTOM ALSPA P320 s6 HMI PROFINET PROFIBUS MODBUS

GENERAL ELECTRIC EX2100e Gebnerator Controls syste