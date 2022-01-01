Jamaleddine TAHIRI

Senior field Service engineer seeking a challenging position where my skills and experience can contribute effectively to the company’s expansion and profitability. Detail-oriented and results-driven X ray and Imaging Field Service Engineer with a positive "can do" attitude. More than 5 Years experience in the Healthcare industry where I developed a wide range of expertise and experience which can contribute effectively to the company’s expansion and profitability.
• Equipment Installation, Maintenance & Repair
• Testing/Troubleshooting
• CT, MRI, X-Ray Service & Repair
• Quality Control/Assurance/Training
• Issue/Problem Solving
• Equipment Reliability Improvement
• Client Relations/Retention
• Medical Imaging Systems
• Cost/Expense Reduction
• Previous Team leader/ Supervisor and Manager experience within different industries
• Fluent in English, French and Arabic fair notion in Spanish and Dutch
• Good IT Skills, confident with Ms Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint
• Positive and honest individual with good inter-personal and listening skills
• Punctual, numerate and highly accurate with good attention to details
• Good communication, organisation and analytical skills
• Able to work individually as well as in a team
Mes compétences :
Assurance
installation
Maintenance
Médical
MRI
Problem solving
Quality
Quality Control
reliability
Rétention
Testing
Training
Troubleshooting
