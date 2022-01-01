Menu

Jamaleddine TAHIRI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Senior field Service engineer seeking a challenging position where my skills and experience can contribute effectively to the company’s expansion and profitability. Detail-oriented and results-driven X ray and Imaging Field Service Engineer with a positive "can do" attitude. More than 5 Years experience in the Healthcare industry where I developed a wide range of expertise and experience which can contribute effectively to the company’s expansion and profitability.

• Equipment Installation, Maintenance & Repair
• Testing/Troubleshooting
• CT, MRI, X-Ray Service & Repair
• Quality Control/Assurance/Training
• Issue/Problem Solving
• Equipment Reliability Improvement
• Client Relations/Retention
• Medical Imaging Systems
• Cost/Expense Reduction
• Previous Team leader/ Supervisor and Manager experience within different industries
• Fluent in English, French and Arabic fair notion in Spanish and Dutch
• Good IT Skills, confident with Ms Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint
• Positive and honest individual with good inter-personal and listening skills
• Punctual, numerate and highly accurate with good attention to details
• Good communication, organisation and analytical skills
• Able to work individually as well as in a team

Mes compétences :
Assurance
installation
Maintenance
Médical
MRI
Problem solving
Quality
Quality Control
reliability
Rétention
Testing
Training
Troubleshooting

Entreprises

  • Brainlab - Radiotherapy support specialist

    2010 - maintenant 2010 to current
    Brainlab, Munich, Germany http://vero-sbrt.com
    Role: Regional Field Service Engineer (Europe and Middle east)

    • Perform full installation of Vero system
    • Perform service for radiotherapy and provide on-site guidance and assistance to engineer and physicists
    • Provide on-site guidance to researchers and develop tools to explore and improve system perfomances.
    • Implement procedure for the Newly Innovative Vero system.
    • Assisting the project manager in different task.
    • Independently perform routine troubleshooting and repairs
    • Educate/train engineer and therapists on the use of Vero system
    • Investigate and resolve issues as quickly as possible, either by phone or on site, to minimize disruptions to patient therapy

  • Accuray / Tomotherapy - Regional Field Service Ingineer

    2008 - 2010
    2008 to 2010
    Tomotherapy Inc, Diegem, Belgium (www.tomotherapy.com)
    Role: Regional Field Service Engineer (Europe and Middle east)

    • Perform full installation of Tomotherapy Hi-Art
    • Perform service for radiotherapy and provide on-site guidance and assistance to engineer and physicists
    • Independently perform routine troubleshooting and repairs
    • Educate/train engineer and therapists on the use of Tomotherapy Hi-Art system
    • Investigate and resolve issues as quickly as possible, either by phone or on site, to minimize disruptions to patient therapy
    • Effectively communicate with customers to understand problems and adequately troubleshoot issues
    • Instruct users in calibration checks, safety surveys, and maintenance of tomotherapy equipment
    • Deliver high level customer service
    • Instruct customers and staff in proper use of the equipment.
    • Keep abreast of developments regarding BrainLAB and competitive Oncology Solutions products and services

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital, Brussels, Belgium - Service Biomedical

    2006 - 2008 • Providing technical support and daily routine checks for all laboratory equipment
    • Performed service on Philips MRI and Siemens MRI, CT.
    • Performed service on dental equipement, Medical Ventilation and respiratory Monitoring
    • Generating monthly report on maintenance
    • Communicating with external agencies
    • Keeping track of all spare parts
    • Finding new solution for handling the work related to Bio- Medial Engineer

Formations

