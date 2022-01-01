Menu

Jamel ELGHEZI

RAILLENCOURT

En résumé

Je m’appelle Jamel ELGHEZI, j'ai 26 ans. Je suis actuellement étudiant en Master en ingénieurie informatique , spécialité Réseau à EFFICOM LILLE

Je suis en alternance depuis septembre 2016 chez Faurecia ( industrie automobile)

Mes compétences :
Centreon et Nagios
VMware
GLPI OCS
Microsoft Windows Server
Firewall
Configuration Switches/Routers
GANTT Project
Web Server IIS, Apache, Nginx
Active Directory
VLAN
DHCP
Apache
Domain name server
Veille technologique
WordPress
VPN
SQL
Python Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office
Linux Debian
Hyper-V
HTML
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Altenant informatique

    2016 - maintenant
    • Configuration réseau (Cisco)
    • Support Niveau 2
    • Gestion de la flotte téléphonie mobile
    • Rédaction de documentations techniques des technologies et outils mis en place.
    • Administration et déploiement de services Windows Server 2008R2
    • Gestion de parc informatique

  • Faurecia - Stagiaire en informatique

    2016 - maintenant

  • Djp services informatique - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 - ￼Projet de remplacement d’une infrastructure réseau devenue obsolète

    ￼- Divers maintenances informatiques

  • DJP SERVICE - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 -Installation et configuration de serveur et postes clients
    -Formations
    -Interventions informatiques.

  • Emploi Etudiant Délices Pizza's - Responsable magasin

    2013 - maintenant Maintenant Responsable magasin

  • Emploi - Livreur

    Biot 2011 - 2013 Livreur / Emploi Etudiant, La squadra, Livreur de pizzas

Formations

  • Efficom Lille

    Lille 2016 - maintenant Mastère Professionnel Expert en Ingénierie Informatique

  • Ensemble Saint Luc

    Cambrai 2012 - 2013 Option telecommunication et reseaux

  • Lycée Dampierre

    Valenciennes 2012 - 2015 BTS SIO

    Option SISR Systèmes d'Infrastructures Systèmes et Réseaux

  • Ensemble St Luc

    Cambrai 2009 - 2012 Baccalaureate Degree

    Ensemble Saint Luc (Cambrai).
    Option Télécoms et Réseaux

