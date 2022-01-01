Je m’appelle Jamel ELGHEZI, j'ai 26 ans. Je suis actuellement étudiant en Master en ingénieurie informatique , spécialité Réseau à EFFICOM LILLE
Je suis en alternance depuis septembre 2016 chez Faurecia ( industrie automobile)
Mes compétences :
Centreon et Nagios
VMware
GLPI OCS
Microsoft Windows Server
Firewall
Configuration Switches/Routers
GANTT Project
Web Server IIS, Apache, Nginx
Active Directory
VLAN
DHCP
Apache
Domain name server
Veille technologique
WordPress
VPN
SQL
Python Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office
Linux Debian
Hyper-V
HTML
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
Apache WEB Server