Je m’appelle Jamel ELGHEZI, j'ai 26 ans. Je suis actuellement étudiant en Master en ingénieurie informatique , spécialité Réseau à EFFICOM LILLE



Je suis en alternance depuis septembre 2016 chez Faurecia ( industrie automobile)



Mes compétences :

Centreon et Nagios

VMware

GLPI OCS

Microsoft Windows Server

Firewall

Configuration Switches/Routers

GANTT Project

Web Server IIS, Apache, Nginx

Active Directory

VLAN

DHCP

Apache

Domain name server

Veille technologique

WordPress

VPN

SQL

Python Programming

MySQL

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Office

Linux Debian

Hyper-V

HTML

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Cascading Style Sheets

Apache WEB Server