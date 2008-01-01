Menu

Jamel HADAOUI

ASNIÈRES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Asnières dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

COMMODITIES SENIOR SALES ACCOUNT MANAGER

 Most experienced sales manager with a ten-year history of sales success. Recognized for contributions to record-setting revenue figures, new market growth/expansion and new account development.
 Proven ability to motivate sales teams to achieve multimillion-euro revenue gains. Offer an in-depth understanding of the sales cycle process and remain focused on customer satisfaction throughout all stages.

Entreprises

  • POWERNEXT - Senior Account Manager

    2008 - maintenant Senior Sales Account Manager, 01/2008 to Present
    Recruited to develop power & gas sales customer relations all over Europe and attract new members to the Commodities Exchanges. Participated in the project and implementation of the French Gas Exchange and the European Power Exchange.
    Results:
     Increased membership of Gas Exchange (more than 200% in less than 4 years), significantly exceeding the targets of the original Business Plan
     Encountered a similar success in the development of the Power Exchange’s membership
     Attracted wide range of members: from incumbents to institutional financial establishments (banks, utilities, trading houses, etc.)
     Fostered a robust, sustainable network of contacts all across Europe, leveraging strong listening, presentation and closing skills to optimize sales results despite strong competition from other Exchanges and Brokerage companies
     Introduced new market segments and innovative products into the market
     Introduced new trading platforms to the markets (ETS, ComXerv, etc.)
     Demonstrated an unwavering commitment to customer service, adding new customers while maintaining premium service levels with existing accounts
     Trained new Sales managers and colleagues

  • POWERNEXT - Sales desk

    2006 - maintenant Sales Manager, 09/2006 to 12/2007
    Managed daily operations of Sales Desk exceeding targets provided by management. Rapidly promoted to Senior Sales Account Manager
    Results:
     Stimulated the Powernext member network (Power : French Futures and Intraday, CO2 : Spot EUA)
     Supported the business lines and the commercial team in the follow up, study, development and launch of new markets, products, services and features. (OTC Clearing & Registration, Intraday Market, Legacy Trades)
     Assisted traders in their understanding of Powernext’s market model and coordinated with the internal departments as the point of entry for all members if necessary
     Contributed in the determination and deployments of new members
     Exceeded sales goals by 19% in 2009 and 14% in 2008

  • Powernext - Front Office

    LYON 2003 - 2006 Market Operator, 06/2003 to 08/2006
    Operational surveillance of markets managed by Powernext (Spot & Futures Power, Spot Emissions, EDF VPP)
    Results:
     Verified order book & market result coherence
     Assisted members for the daily management of the market - entry interface (front office), reception and verification of clearing documents (back office & treasury) and corresponding delivery files (scheduling)
     Managed market incidents - order modification, deal cancellation, request for quote
     Managed technical incidents - communication, network, platforms
     Managed market database and system settings - creation, modification, cancellation of members’ profile
     Participated in Powernext’s projects concerning systems and organization of market operations

  • INTEROUTE - Carrier Relation Support

    Aubervilliers 2000 - 2002 Juillet 2000 – June 2002 -, Carrier Relations Support (Wholesale)
    Interoute Communication France, Telecom Carrier (Levallois, France)


    • Commercial: Buying & selling international voice minutes under coaching.
    • Reporting: Follow up traffic minutes & revenue by customers, by account manager (daily, weekly, monthly).
    • Billing: Check customers and providers invoices. Management of the transition period between two billing system in co-ordination with billing team in UK.
    • Disputes & Payments: Investigate & follow up most of the disputes with customers or vendors in co-ordination with credit control.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau