James BRUNO

Blagnac

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Head of Strategy - Customer Services

    Blagnac 2009 - maintenant In charge of establishing the strategy for the development of customer services activities, with related R&T and competence strategies.

  • Airbus - Head of Aerostructure Procurement - Fairings

    Blagnac 2007 - 2009 Based in Madrid. In charge of the procurement of the "fairings" commodity with suppliers spread in US, Europe, Asia and Australia and a team of procurement managers spread in Spain, France, Germany and UK.

  • Airbus - Director - Procurement Far East

    Blagnac 2004 - 2007 Based in Tokyo. In charge of about 30 suppliers spread around Japan, South-Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia: from procurement marketing to contract negotiationand supplier development.

  • Airbus - Director - engine Procurement

    Blagnac 2000 - 2004 In charge of negotiation and contract administration with the engine manufacturers of airbus (>1B$ yearly procurement volume).

  • Airbus - Group Manager - International Cooperation

    Blagnac 1998 - 2000 In charge of setting up partnership with Asian companies for future aircraft projects.

  • Snecma - Group leader - Combustor design

    Courcouronnes 1995 - 1998 In charge of design team on multi-national projects with American and Canadian companies.

Formations

