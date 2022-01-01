James BRUNO

-
Airbus
- Head of Strategy - Customer Services
Blagnac
2009 - maintenant
In charge of establishing the strategy for the development of customer services activities, with related R&T and competence strategies.
Airbus
- Head of Aerostructure Procurement - Fairings
Blagnac
2007 - 2009
Based in Madrid. In charge of the procurement of the "fairings" commodity with suppliers spread in US, Europe, Asia and Australia and a team of procurement managers spread in Spain, France, Germany and UK.
Airbus
- Director - Procurement Far East
Blagnac
2004 - 2007
Based in Tokyo. In charge of about 30 suppliers spread around Japan, South-Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia: from procurement marketing to contract negotiationand supplier development.
Airbus
- Director - engine Procurement
Blagnac
2000 - 2004
In charge of negotiation and contract administration with the engine manufacturers of airbus (>1B$ yearly procurement volume).
Airbus
- Group Manager - International Cooperation
Blagnac
1998 - 2000
In charge of setting up partnership with Asian companies for future aircraft projects.
Snecma
- Group leader - Combustor design
Courcouronnes
1995 - 1998
In charge of design team on multi-national projects with American and Canadian companies.