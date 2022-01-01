James DUPUY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Back from Australia, hardworker, results oriented, customer focused, with good Relationship skills, fluent in English, I am now available to detail my achievements and my motivation to join a new computer/networking challenge.
I have a French Master Degree in Network and Telecommunication Engineering with 6 years of IT professional experience on Apprenticeship (in different companies). I am interested by a national or international new assigment.
Mes compétences :
Consulting
Informatique
Cloud computing
Telecom
Cisco
Administration
Microsoft
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité