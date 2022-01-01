Menu

James DUPUY

PARIS

En résumé

Back from Australia, hardworker, results oriented, customer focused, with good Relationship skills, fluent in English, I am now available to detail my achievements and my motivation to join a new computer/networking challenge.

I have a French Master Degree in Network and Telecommunication Engineering with 6 years of IT professional experience on Apprenticeship (in different companies). I am interested by a national or international new assigment.

Mes compétences :
Consulting
Informatique
Cloud computing
Telecom
Cisco
Administration
Microsoft
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité

Entreprises

  • STEF - Ingenieur réseaux informatique apprenti

    2012 - 2015 Technicien réseaux et TOIP

  • Neurones IT - Junior consultant messagerie

    Nanterre 2010 - 2011 Consultant apprenti
    - Installation Exchange
    - Administration Exchange
    - Gestion de Projet Microsoft BPOS (Cloud Computing)

  • Atos Origin, Paris - Formations professionnelles: Concepts TCP/IP , Les Réseaux

    2008 - 2008 Mars 2008: Concepts TCP/IP – Atos Origin, Paris
    Architecture réseau; Couche TCP/IP; Outils TCP/IP; IPv6; Serveurs 2003

    Mars 2008: Les Réseaux, Notions fondamentales – Atos Origin, Paris
    Supports physiques; Transmissions; Normes; Réseaux LAN & WAN; Gestion; Adressage IP; Sécurité; Réseaux de stockage

  • IFP - Administration de réseaux informatique

    CHAMBRAY LES TOURS 2008 - 2010 Technicien, apprenti - IFP (Institut Français du Pétrole)
    Service de maintenance informatique et réseaux
    - Introduction à la sécurité
    - Administration système
    - Configuration réseaux, Services réseaux avancés
    - VOIP

  • Sanofi-aventis, Paris - Technicien -Service de maintenance informatique

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Technicien (intérimaire) - sanofi-aventis, Paris
    Service de maintenance informatique
    - Logistique : gestion du matériel informatique
    - Connectique : sous répartiteurs, branchements réseaux
    - Technique : intervention sur postes utilisateurs
    Août 2007, 1 mois

  • Elektra Sud Ouest - Technicien -Maintenance et installation électrique et informatique

    2006 - 2006 Technicien (employé) - Elektra Sud Ouest, Toulouse
    Maintenance et installation électrique et informatique
    - Câblage électrique-informatique
    - Pose d’antenne de téléphonie GSM
    Juillet 2006, 1 mois

Formations

Réseau