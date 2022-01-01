James PIRES

Aircelle
- Sales Director Europe
Gonfreville l'orcher
2011 - maintenant
Aircelle is one of the leading players in the global nacelle market, and has a workforce of 3,000. It produces large and small nacelles, thrust reversers and aerostructures. The company is expanding its repair and support business, especially on the products that Aircelle has been given after-sales service responsibility directly with operators.
Aircelle is a subsidiary of SAFRAN, an international high-technology group with activities in aerospace propulsion, communications, aircraft equipment, defense and security.
As a Sales Director my main objective is to understand our customers needs, provide them with taylored services that fits their expecations.