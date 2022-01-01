Menu

James PIRES

Gonfreville l&#39;orcher

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Aircelle - Sales Director Europe

    Gonfreville l&#39;orcher 2011 - maintenant Aircelle is one of the leading players in the global nacelle market, and has a workforce of 3,000. It produces large and small nacelles, thrust reversers and aerostructures. The company is expanding its repair and support business, especially on the products that Aircelle has been given after-sales service responsibility directly with operators.

    Aircelle is a subsidiary of SAFRAN, an international high-technology group with activities in aerospace propulsion, communications, aircraft equipment, defense and security.

    As a Sales Director my main objective is to understand our customers needs, provide them with taylored services that fits their expecations.

  • Aircelle Europe Services - Sales Manager Business Development

    Gurgaon 2009 - maintenant ACTIVITY
    Aircelle is one of the leading players in the worldwide nacelle market. A subsidiary of the SAFRAN group, The company is expanding the range of its repair and support activities, especially on the products that Aircelle has been given after-sales service responsibility directly with the operators.

    MISSION
    Negotiation for Nacelle's Maintenance and repair
    Look for business all over the world
    Development of Support & Services solutions appropriate to customer economical needs

  • Sagem Mobiles - Export Support Engineer

    2008 - 2009

  • SAGEM - Workshop Manager

    PARIS 2004 - 2006

Formations

  • MARCEL SAUVAGE

    Mont Saint Aignan 2001 - 2003 Communication Commerciale

    Communication

  • Lycée Les Bruyeres

    Sotteville Les Rouen 1992 - 1996

  • Collège Fernand Léger (Le Petit Quevilly)

    Le Petit Quevilly 1989 - 1992

