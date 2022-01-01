Menu

Jamila EL HAJJI

BRUXELLES

En résumé

1001 solutions could potentially answer to your needs...My role is to help you to identify them and find for you the most suitable innovative and efficient solution for your business.

After already 20 years working purely in IT, I decided to combine my analytical skills and technological skills to offer you a new vision on your own world by looking more out of the box. Small changes sometimes can have a huge impact on your benefits. Are you ready to be in a new world...?

Because you deserve best of IT

Mes compétences :
ITIL Expert
Cobol
Informatique documentaire
Lean management
Conception Innovante
Gestion de l'innovation
Gestion de projet
Gestion du document
Impression
Méthode agile
Amélioration continue
Développement durable
Scanning

Entreprises

  • ING Belgium SA/NV - Customer Journey Expert

    2018 - 2018 Analyse des processus métiers et des documents qui en résultent dans le cadre de l'unification des systèmes d'information, au sein du département "investissements", propositions de modifications, optimisation et traductions, aspects légaux des régulateurs locaux et européens (Mifid, Fsma, BNB,...)...

  • 1T1 Innovation Solutions Sprl/bvba - Fondatrice et Gérante

    2017 - maintenant

  • ING Belgium SA - Technical Analyst

    2009 - 2018 Technical Analyst inside Document Management team in the Group Services Departement

  • RR Donnelley Global Document Solutions - Chef de projet

    2007 - 2009 Print and mail:
    Project leader for document composition (Doc1, Edinat, Cypress,...),printing, bundling, inserting and scanning

  • Contraste Europe S. A. - Analyste programmeur

    2001 - 2007

Formations

  • IEPSCF (Uccle)

    Uccle 1997 - 1998 informatique

