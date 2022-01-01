Menu

Jean-Baptiste COSTER

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International
Assurance

Entreprises

  • Icare Assurance (BNP Paribas Cardif) - Responsable Grands Comptes International

    2018 - maintenant

  • Volvo Financial Services - Responsable Assurances Europe du Sud

    Saint Priest 2012 - 2018

  • Mercedes-Benz Financial Services - Chef de Marché Assurrances

    2008 - 2012

  • Valeo Interior Control - Contrôle de gestion Sales & Business development

    2007 - 2007 Valeo Interior Control designs and manufactures solutions to improve the driver’s control of the vehicle’s immediate environment.
    Characterized by efficiency and ease of use, these systems and technologies allow drivers to “keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel”, thereby contributing to enhanced safety and driving comfort.
    Inside a very dynamic context, with many new projects being awarded and depending hierarchically to the Branch Sales and Business Development Director; my responsibilities are:

    - Following various performance indicators: Sales, Price, Order book, Targets.
    - Preparing the monthly Branch Sales & Business development Book.
    - Preparing monthly reports and Group presentations.
    - Consolidation, organization and checking of the Branch Business Plans.
    - Realization of “on-demand” studies.
    - Participating in the realization of the Branch Business plan and Budget.
    - Analyzing and checking Budget drifts.
    - Being regularly in touch with all Divisions abroad (Western and Central Europe, North America, Brazil, Asia).

  • West Africa Esmisa - Attaché à la direction marketing

    2006 - 2006 Attaché à la direction marketing pour un stage de 4 mois, les missions qui m'ont été confier sont :
    - Conduite d'un projet d'animation de marché
    - participation à l'élaboration du nouveau plan média
    - négociation de contrat avec une agence de marketing et communication.
    - Recherche de fournisseurs
    - Partenariats

  • Junior Solidaire 3A - Responsable Pôle International Conseil

    2006 - 2007 Responsable du pôle International Conseil de la junior solidaire 3A, j'ai été chargé de développer ce pôle récement crée.
    - Définition de l'offre
    - Prospection d'entreprise française et étrangère
    - Réalisation d'étude de marché, d'implantation, de satisfaction.
    - Développement de partenariat avec des juniors enrtreprises étrangères.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :