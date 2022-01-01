Jean-Baptiste COSTER

Icare Assurance (BNP Paribas Cardif)
- Responsable Grands Comptes International
2018 - maintenant
Volvo Financial Services
- Responsable Assurances Europe du Sud
Saint Priest2012 - 2018
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services
- Chef de Marché Assurrances
2008 - 2012
Valeo Interior Control
- Contrôle de gestion Sales & Business development
2007 - 2007Valeo Interior Control designs and manufactures solutions to improve the driver’s control of the vehicle’s immediate environment.
Characterized by efficiency and ease of use, these systems and technologies allow drivers to “keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel”, thereby contributing to enhanced safety and driving comfort.
Inside a very dynamic context, with many new projects being awarded and depending hierarchically to the Branch Sales and Business Development Director; my responsibilities are:
- Following various performance indicators: Sales, Price, Order book, Targets.
- Preparing the monthly Branch Sales & Business development Book.
- Preparing monthly reports and Group presentations.
- Consolidation, organization and checking of the Branch Business Plans.
- Realization of “on-demand” studies.
- Participating in the realization of the Branch Business plan and Budget.
- Analyzing and checking Budget drifts.
- Being regularly in touch with all Divisions abroad (Western and Central Europe, North America, Brazil, Asia).
West Africa Esmisa
- Attaché à la direction marketing
2006 - 2006Attaché à la direction marketing pour un stage de 4 mois, les missions qui m'ont été confier sont :
- Conduite d'un projet d'animation de marché
- participation à l'élaboration du nouveau plan média
- négociation de contrat avec une agence de marketing et communication.
- Recherche de fournisseurs
- Partenariats
Junior Solidaire 3A
- Responsable Pôle International Conseil
2006 - 2007Responsable du pôle International Conseil de la junior solidaire 3A, j'ai été chargé de développer ce pôle récement crée.
- Définition de l'offre
- Prospection d'entreprise française et étrangère
- Réalisation d'étude de marché, d'implantation, de satisfaction.
- Développement de partenariat avec des juniors enrtreprises étrangères.