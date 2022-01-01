Menu

Jean-François BUTEZ

PARIS

  • Alcimed - Business Developer

    PARIS 2009 - maintenant - In charge of the French North East region
    - Developing a new client Portofolio
    - Prospecting clients for a new company service
    - 1 million euros of turnover sold during the second year

  • Bases, The Nielsen Company - Intern, Analyst

    2008 - 2008 5-month internship based in Hamburg

    - Analysis of data and creation of reports on new consumer electronics introductions as well as on new products introductions for a European cosmetic leader
    - Providing a client company with statistical expertise

    Skills: attention to details under time pressure, time management, structured way of thinking

  • Folies Co., Ltd. - Sales and Marketing Manager Trainee

    2007 - 2007 4-month internship based in Bangkok

    Branch: Bakery – Pastry – Restaurant

    - Audit of the operations in the 5 Bangkok shops in order to improve the processes
    - Proposition, development and implementation of tools to drive the shops
    - Creation and implementation of a client database

    Skills: adaptability at short notice, leadership, creativity, problem solving

  • Towers Perrin - ISR - Intern, Client Technology Team

    2006 - 2006 6-month internship based in London

    - Providing analysts and consultants with software application expertise
    - Participation in the renewal of the internal work processes
    - Creation of a VBA program to automate a repetitive manual task (60% of the time allocated to this task was saved)

    Skills: team work, time management, responsibility

  • Warner Music - Intern, Royalties and Finance Department

    Paris 2006 - 2006 3-month internship based in London

    - Calculating the amount of royalties to be paid to artists and producers
    - Follow up of the payments and update of the bank details

    Skills: attention to details, organisation

  • Rue des enfants (Charity) - Team Membre

    2005 - 2005 Project preparation based in Paris for 6 months
    Project realisation based in Bamako for 2 months

    - Feasibility study and creation of an internet coffee with 6 other students
    - Collecting a budget of 20 000€, partnership with firms, employing a manager

    Skills: team work, adaptability, organisation, responsibility

