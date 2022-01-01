Jean-François BUTEZ

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Formation
Entreprises
Alcimed
- Business Developer
PARIS2009 - maintenant- In charge of the French North East region
- Developing a new client Portofolio
- Prospecting clients for a new company service
- 1 million euros of turnover sold during the second year
Bases, The Nielsen Company
- Intern, Analyst
2008 - 20085-month internship based in Hamburg
- Analysis of data and creation of reports on new consumer electronics introductions as well as on new products introductions for a European cosmetic leader
- Providing a client company with statistical expertise
Skills: attention to details under time pressure, time management, structured way of thinking
Folies Co., Ltd.
- Sales and Marketing Manager Trainee
2007 - 20074-month internship based in Bangkok
Branch: Bakery – Pastry – Restaurant
- Audit of the operations in the 5 Bangkok shops in order to improve the processes
- Proposition, development and implementation of tools to drive the shops
- Creation and implementation of a client database
Skills: adaptability at short notice, leadership, creativity, problem solving
Towers Perrin - ISR
- Intern, Client Technology Team
2006 - 20066-month internship based in London
- Providing analysts and consultants with software application expertise
- Participation in the renewal of the internal work processes
- Creation of a VBA program to automate a repetitive manual task (60% of the time allocated to this task was saved)
Skills: team work, time management, responsibility
Warner Music
- Intern, Royalties and Finance Department
Paris2006 - 20063-month internship based in London
- Calculating the amount of royalties to be paid to artists and producers
- Follow up of the payments and update of the bank details
Skills: attention to details, organisation
Rue des enfants (Charity)
- Team Membre
2005 - 2005Project preparation based in Paris for 6 months
Project realisation based in Bamako for 2 months
- Feasibility study and creation of an internet coffee with 6 other students
- Collecting a budget of 20 000€, partnership with firms, employing a manager
Skills: team work, adaptability, organisation, responsibility