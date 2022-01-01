Menu

Jean-François DE RYCKE

FAIMBE

Entreprises

  • AltisSemiconductor - Expert maintenance caractérisation

    2011 - maintenant formation de techniciens de maintenance, rédactions de procédures, responsable d'un parc d'équipements, planifications des maintenances, totalement autonome, définition des besoins matériels annuels, recherche de pièces à moindre cout,

  • KlaTencor - Field Service Engineer

    1995 - 2009
    Field Service Engineer
    Machines installations and maintenance worldwide (dedicated to the Semiconductor Industry)
    Many trainings in the USA in the silicon valley at the company head quarters, some in Europe (other trainings threw the intranet), re certifications programs to maintain up to date knowledge.
    Machines with lazer guided stage, lazer focus, lazer measurements (thikness, contamination détections (particles), Imaging systems.......), air bearing stage.
    Lamp based microscope with many optical alignements.
    Always alone at Customer place had to manage my own dairy.
    Daily report to my supervisor (Phone, Sms, Email, feed field service reports in company database ).
    Used to work under SAP.
    Working late at night under escalation process( conference call with US tech support or more qualified people around the world.
    Working in clean concept environment wearing dedicated garements
    Dos, Windows,Unix based machines.
    Company computer, car and phone.
    Always ready to travel abroad.

