Jean-François DE RYCKE

KlaTencor
- Field Service Engineer
1995 - 2009
Field Service Engineer
Machines installations and maintenance worldwide (dedicated to the Semiconductor Industry)
Many trainings in the USA in the silicon valley at the company head quarters, some in Europe (other trainings threw the intranet), re certifications programs to maintain up to date knowledge.
Machines with lazer guided stage, lazer focus, lazer measurements (thikness, contamination détections (particles), Imaging systems.......), air bearing stage.
Lamp based microscope with many optical alignements.
Always alone at Customer place had to manage my own dairy.
Daily report to my supervisor (Phone, Sms, Email, feed field service reports in company database ).
Used to work under SAP.
Working late at night under escalation process( conference call with US tech support or more qualified people around the world.
Working in clean concept environment wearing dedicated garements
Dos, Windows,Unix based machines.
Company computer, car and phone.
Always ready to travel abroad.