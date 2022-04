Jean-Francois DELAS

•Experienced consultant within the Life Sciences industry with proven business development track record

•Over 13 years advising and delivering tangible solutions across EMEA with specific expertise in Strategy, Marketing and Sales including Market Access

•Strong conceptual mind for project design and approach with excellent analytical and problem solving abilities

•Highly driven and results focused project manager, a team player who has worked extensively with people across different levels of organisations.

•Engagements lead for projects ranging from analysis and solution design to transformation and change programme implementation

•Bilingual English and French and intermediate in Spanish



Speacialities



Strategy, Marketing & Sales skills:

•Marketing & Sales strategy and implementation

•Marketing & Sales effectiveness

•Multi-Channels/Close Loop Marketing

•Launch planning, readiness and tracking

•Strategic and portfolio/brand planning

•Customer insights & Resources optimisation

•Performance management

•Selling models & Account management

•Market Access



Consulting skills:

•Strategy development

•Diagnostics, assessments and solution design

•Roadmap and implementation plan design

•Programme and project management

•Business cases and benefit tracking

•Change management

•Organisation design

•Capabilities development

•Team building and development



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Consulting

Industrie pharmaceutique

Life sciences

MARKET ACCESS

Marketing

Sales

Stratégie

ventes