Jean-Francois DUBUISSON

Project Leader in Pharmaceutical Development at AVADEL (ex-FLAMEL Technologies)
- Lead the main program utilizing Micropump® technology: Development of a controlled release treatment for Narcolepsy, from the feasibility to the on going Phase III
- Lead programs on abuse-deterrence platform Trigger Lock™, from feasibility to Phase I
Mes compétences :
Biologie cellulaire
tight coordination
interpersonal skills
Supply Chain
Quality Assurance
Product Development
Microsoft Project
Managerial Skills
Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier
Formulation Development
Fiction