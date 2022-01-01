Jean-Francois DUBUISSON

Project Leader in Pharmaceutical Development at AVADEL (ex-FLAMEL Technologies)

- Lead the main program utilizing Micropump® technology: Development of a controlled release treatment for Narcolepsy, from the feasibility to the on going Phase III

- Lead programs on abuse-deterrence platform Trigger Lock™, from feasibility to Phase I



Mes compétences :

Biologie cellulaire

tight coordination

interpersonal skills

Supply Chain

Quality Assurance

Product Development

Microsoft Project

Managerial Skills

Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier

Formulation Development

Fiction