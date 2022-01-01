Menu

Jean-Francois DUBUISSON

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

Project Leader in Pharmaceutical Development at AVADEL (ex-FLAMEL Technologies)
- Lead the main program utilizing Micropump® technology: Development of a controlled release treatment for Narcolepsy, from the feasibility to the on going Phase III
- Lead programs on abuse-deterrence platform Trigger Lock™, from feasibility to Phase I

Mes compétences :
Biologie cellulaire
tight coordination
interpersonal skills
Supply Chain
Quality Assurance
Product Development
Microsoft Project
Managerial Skills
Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier
Formulation Development
Entreprises

  • AVADEL (ex- Flamel Technologies) - Project Leader in Pharmaceutical Development

    2012 - maintenant Pharmaceutical Development, FLAMEL Technologies,
    - Lead the main program utilizing Micropump® technology: Development of a controlled release treatment for Narcolepsy, from feasibility to Phase III
    - Lead programs on abuse-deterrence platform Trigger Lock™, from feasibility to Phase I

  • University of Michigan - Research scientist (Postdoctoral Fellow)

    2006 - 2009

