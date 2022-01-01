Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François GERARD-VARET
Ajouter
Jean-François GERARD-VARET
FONTAINES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Fontaines
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ORDRE NATIONAL DES MEDECINS
- CONSEILLER NATIONAL
2013 - maintenant
MACSF/SOU MEDICAL
- PRESIDENT
1992 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon
1967 - 1974
DOCTORAT
Réseau
Anne-Laure SAMSON
Anne-Laure SOILLY
Catherine BLANC
Céline ROUSSEL
Dominique LANG
Franck DUBOIS
Jean-Charles TRUS
Karine ALOUIS
Sandrine BRET
Virginie LAUZE