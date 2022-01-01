Menu

Jean François GRANDJEAN

Bezons

I work at Worldline ( an Atos company) since 1997.

I am currently Bank Finance Insurance Sales Manager for Worldline France.

I have an extensive experience of developing and managing Business in Bank and specially Payments industry.

Generally defined with a high sense of business and large deal management capabilities, I always succeed to manage growth on my markets and profitable deals.

Please contact me on linkedin : https://fr.linkedin.com/in/jfgrandjean

Entreprises

  • Worldline - Directeur Commercial Banque Finance Assurance

    Bezons 2012 - maintenant Main responsabilities :
    - Managing the business and the team
    - Identifying new development axis
    - Large deals negotiations
    - Managing the internal processes & reporting

    Size of the team : 20 p.

    Size of the market :
    - External Revenue > 100 M€/year
    - Order Entry > 100 M€

    Services :

    - Electronic payment services (Acceptance, Acquiring, Issuing and Non Card Payment solutions)
    - Innovative payment services (Wallet)
    - Innovative authentication services (soft token, Out of Band, double factor, temper resistance)
    - Digital banking and insurance (Electronic signature, CRM, IVR, Multichannel Push, Smart Messaging, CLO, Web & Mobile applications
    - Large projects (Buiild & Run, Global integration, subcontractors management)

