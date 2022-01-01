Jean François GRANDJEAN

I work at Worldline ( an Atos company) since 1997.



I am currently Bank Finance Insurance Sales Manager for Worldline France.



I have an extensive experience of developing and managing Business in Bank and specially Payments industry.



Generally defined with a high sense of business and large deal management capabilities, I always succeed to manage growth on my markets and profitable deals.



Please contact me on linkedin : https://fr.linkedin.com/in/jfgrandjean